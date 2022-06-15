Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during an interview in Washington on March 17, 2022. Another member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. Health Secretary Becerra tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services Department said.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has tested positive twice for COVID-19 over the past month.
Becerra’s latest positive coronavirus test comes after President Joe Biden hosted the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, have also tested positive for the COVID after attending the California summit. The Biden administration announced Monday, June 13, that Becerra tested again tested positive for the coronavirus.
“This morning in Sacramento, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim in a statement.
“The Secretary and his office have consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and are following all applicable CDC guidance,” Lovenheim said.
Becerra tested positive for COVID after a U.S.-hosted summit of Latin American countries in Los Angeles. The agency said May 18 that Becerra previously tested positive for COVID before a G7 meeting in Berlin involving health ministers.
Trudeau and Waters are also fully vaccinated and have also previously tested positive for COVID.