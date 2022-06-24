Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, sends abortion to the states

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade sending abortion rights back to the states.
The landmark 5-4 conservative decision upholds a Mississippi law restricting abortions after 15 weeks. It sets the stage for more than two dozen U.S. states to enact or trigger restrictions with Roe’s federal protections for abortion overturned.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” the conservative majority writes in an opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito.
The 1973 Roe ruling gave federal privacy rights to abortion nixing state bans. Thirty U.S. states had all-out abortion bans before Roe.
The ruling sends abortion rights back to the states. Progressive states, such as Oregon, California, New York and Maryland, will continue to allow for abortions. More conservative states, including Texas, Florida and Idaho, will be able to restrict pregnancy terminations. A number of states have anti-Roe laws that restrict abortions ready to take effect with federal protections erased.
"Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process," said U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, who backed the SCOTUS decision.
What's next?
Democrats and abortion rights advocates criticized the landmark ruling which was foreshadowed via a leak from the court in April. Abortion has been a defining social, religious and political issues since Roe became law of the land in 1973.
“The Supreme Court has ended a constitutional right,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. Pelosi said abortion should be a top issue for voters in November and Democrats will try to codify abortion rights into legal statutes.
“It’s all on the ballot in November,” Pelosi said. She called the Supreme Court “Trumpian” referring to the court’s conservative majority. Pelosi and Democrats worry about the criminalization of abortion and the erosion of other federal rights.
The abortion decision comes after the court's conservative majority struck down a 109-year-old New York gun law related to conceal carry permits in a victory for gun ownership groups.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said the decision erases almost 50 years of abortion precedent set by Roe and succeeding decisions. States will be able to restrict or codify abortions after the Mississippi ruling.
“Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women, and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country. These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago – rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies. To be clear, the anti-abortion movement won’t stop here. What’s next is the criminalization of abortion – women and doctors in jail, or worse,” Wyden said in a statement.
Wyden and other Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, have been pressing President Joe Biden for executive actions to help preserve abortion right. That could include looking for ways the federal government could provide abortions and reproductive health services on federal properties. They could also look to offer travel vouchers to help women travel to pro-abortion states for procedures.
Some abortion rights advocates want Biden to look at potentially offering reproductive health services, including abortions, on U.S. military bases and other federal installations.
Biden said Friday the decision was a "tragic error" that erased a constitutional right. Biden said the federal government would defend women's ability to travel to states where abortions will still be legal after the demise of Roe.
Biden said Roe was a bedrock privacy ruling that helped establish other rights including same-sex marriages. He also stressed abortion as an election year issue as Democrats worry about losing seats in Congress with gas prices at record levels and inflation at 40-year highs.
"This is not over," Biden said promising potential executive actions supporting abortion rights and access.
The state of Oregon has already create a $15 million to fund to help out-of-state women travel to the Pacific Northwest for abortions. The state money could also be used for mobile abortion clinics in rural areas as well resources and staffing for providers.
Progressive states and cities throughout the country are also promising to be havens for women seeking abortions.
"This decision is especially harmful for Black Women and Women of Color who already face disparate health challenges and barriers to care. The court got it absolutely wrong again today. Men have absolutely no place deciding what women do with their bodies," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "I promise to make sure Baltimore City is doing its part to maintain safe access to abortion services for our resident and those who come here seeking care. I call on my fellow mayors to do the same in their cities."
Victory for abortion rights foes
Opponents of abortion rights welcomed the ruling which culminates years of political and legal battles over the contentious issue.
“More than 63 million unborn children have been murdered by abortion since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, and each year in Florida, there are approximately 70,000 abortions. Today is a monumental day in America that will be celebrated for decades to come. I value the sanctity of every human life and I’m thrilled to see Life prevail today.,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida.
There have been an estimated 63.5 million pregnancy terminations since Roe, according to the National Right to Life Committee. Other conservatives also support the ruling on a constitutional front arguing abortion should be sent back to the states.
“The Supreme Court decision gives power back to the states and their voters – where decisions should be made, just as the Constitution intends,” said U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R- Florida.
The court's balance on abortion changed via former President Donald Trump's appointments of Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.
Barrett, a conservative, succeed former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, an ardent abortion right supporter, on the court after the latter's death in 2020. That tipped the balance of the court.