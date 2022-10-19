Gun-related deaths have spiked among Black and Hispanic kids and teens since 2019 via increased shootings and suicides.
That is according to new data release by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Shooting deaths among Black youth jumped 80% from 2019 to 2021 with 556 deaths before the coronavirus pandemic and 1,000 deaths last year, according to KFF.
“Gun assault deaths” increased 46% among Hispanic youth with 195 fatalities in 2019 and 284 in in 2021.
Conversely, there were 197 gun assault deaths among white kids and teens in 2021 versus 151 in 2019.
Black children and teens make up 14% of the youth population in the U.S. but account for 46% of youth firearms deaths, according to KFF which analyzed mortality data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The rate of firearms deaths among African American kids and teens was 12 per 100,000 people. That is six times higher than the rate for white kids and teens (2.3 per 100,000).
The rate of gun deaths among Black youth has doubled since 2016.
Suicide deaths via guns have also increased by 26% with 657 deaths in 2019 compared to 857 deaths in 2021, according KFF.
Suicides by other means have declined among juveniles resulting in firearms accounts for 47% of all youth suicides last year.
Gun-related suicides have jumped 77% among Black youth (60 deaths in 2019 versus 106 in 2021). Among Hispanic juveniles, firearm-related suicides were up 48% between 2019 and 2021 (79 deaths versus 117).
Overall, there were 1,764 youth suicide deaths in 2021 up 1,129 in 2011. White juveniles still make up the bulk of youth fatalities.
Gun violence — including those related to gangs and crime as well as mass shootings at schools, shopping malls and other public venues — are among top issues in the upcoming midterm elections. A number of big cities — including New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Portland — have been confronted by shootings, gang-related violence and violent crimes.
Republicans are criticizing bail reforms, more lenient judges and prosecutors and other progressive public safety policies after the social unrest in 2020 and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In Oregon, Republican Christine Drazen is focusing her gubernatorial campaign on addressing crime, unrest and increases in homeless camps in Portland and other parts of the state.
“When even coffee shops can’t stay open in Portland for public safety concerns, something needs to change. Politicians have put their own power before keeping our communities safe,” said Drazen on Oct. 18, referring to the permanent closure of a Portland Starbucks over crime and safety concerns.
On the other side of the partisan aisle, Democrats are pushing for gun controls making a renewed push after recent mass shootings.
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, is putting a focus on gun controls in her bid to unset U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.
“He does not believe in banning assault weapons and even criticized the need for gun violence prevention legislation after Parkland, Pulse and Sandy Hook,” said Demings who served as Orlando police chief before being elected to Congress.
Rubio favors more school security and has touted his endorsements from law enforcement groups and officials in the Senate race.
