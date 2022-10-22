Poll: DeSantis widens lead over Crist in Florida governor’s race; Inflation not abortion driving voters

A new poll from Florida Atlantic University gives Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis an 11-point lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial race.
DeSantis, who is seeking a second term and could run for president in 2024, leads Crist, a Democrat who served in the U.S. House and previously served as governor as Republican, by 51% to 40% margin, according to the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative.
According to the 719-voter statewide poll released Oct. 21, 63% of DeSantis handling of Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that threatened the Tampa Bay area and ended up slamming into the southwest Florida coasts 135 miles to the south.
“The governor’s hurricane response received strong approval among Floridians, who most likely favor him in the upcoming gubernatorial race,” said Monica Escaleras, director of FAU BEPI.
U.S. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, leads U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, in the U.S. Senate race by 48% to 42%, according to the survey.
Like other recent polls nationally and other states, inflation was the most important issue to voters with 36% citing higher prices as their top concern in the FAU poll.
“Threats to democracy” was picked by 19% as the most important issue followed by 9% of respondents who picked abortion access.
Abortion rights have been a primary advertising and campaign narrative from Democratic candidates, including Crist and Demings.
“Republicans continue to perform well in Florida,” said Kevin Wagner, a professor of political science at FAU and a research fellow of the initiative. “If these numbers hold, Florida’s status as a battleground state might be in question.”
The poll could also portend potential GOP gains in congressional and U.S. Senate seats. That includes the Oregon governor’s race where GOP contender Christine Drazan has a shot in the governor’s race in a deep-blue, pro-abortion rights state. Drazan has a shot to upend Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek thanks to an independent bid from longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson. Nike founder Phil Knight is putting big money to stop a Kotek win citing worries about rises in crime and homelessness in Portland and other parts of the state.
DeSantis — along with outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — is considering a run for president in 2024 along with former President Donald Trump.
In the FAU poll, DeSantis leads Biden in Florida 48% to 42%. Trump leads Biden 45% to 41%. Biden also has a 41% approval rating among Florida voters.
The FAU survey was conducted Oct. 12 to 16 with a margin of error of 3.65% points.