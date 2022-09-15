The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of The United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 8.
Christianity is on the decline in the U.S, according to new surveys from the Pew Research Center.
According to Pew, 63% of U.S. adults identify as Christian. That is down from 78% who identified as Christians in 2007 and 90% in 1972, according to the research group.
The decline in self-identified followers of Jesus Christ is transposed by a growing number of Americans who say they don’t have religious beliefs or identify as atheist or agnostic.
That latter group has grown from 16% in 2007 to 29% in the new Pew survey. In 1972, 5% of U.S. adults were in the no religion category.
Pew researchers say more kids are being raised in less religious homes resulting generational shifts away from organized religion and church going.
“Christians have experienced the opposite pattern” the Pew researchers write. “With each generation, progressively fewer adults retain the Christian identity they were raised with, which in turn means fewer parents are raising their children in Christian households.”
The study also said that Democratic political affiliations and those with mothers who are not religious are also prone to move away from Christian identities, some of which have links to conservative political beliefs.
The Pew study found 6% of American adults identify with Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism or another faith. It also noted that the majority of immigrants coming into the U.S. identify as Christian.