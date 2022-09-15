Russia Ukraine War

A mural depicts an image known as “Saint Javelina”— Virgin Mary cradling a US-made FGM-148 anti-tank weapon Javelin — on a living house wall in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 6. These missiles are among the arms being sent by Western allies to Ukrainian forces to aid in their fight against the Russian invaders. Javelin is widely considered a symbol of Ukraine’s defense.

 Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

The U.S. Army is ordering 1,800 more Javelin anti-tank missiles to replenish supplies of a key weapon the Pentagon has sent to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The Pentagon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 awarded a new $311 million Javelin procurement from Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin.

Tags