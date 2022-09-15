A mural depicts an image known as “Saint Javelina”— Virgin Mary cradling a US-made FGM-148 anti-tank weapon Javelin — on a living house wall in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 6. These missiles are among the arms being sent by Western allies to Ukrainian forces to aid in their fight against the Russian invaders. Javelin is widely considered a symbol of Ukraine’s defense.
The U.S. Army is ordering 1,800 more Javelin anti-tank missiles to replenish supplies of a key weapon the Pentagon has sent to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
The Pentagon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 awarded a new $311 million Javelin procurement from Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin.
The American defense contractors produce the anti-tank weapon which has become a centerpiece of U.S. support for Ukrainian defense battling invading Russian forces.
“This award is a great example of our continued commitment to strengthening our domestic industrial base while supporting our allies and partners,” Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante said in a statement. “As we use various authorities to replenish our own stocks, industry can expect a strong, persistent demand signal.”
The Javelin contract is part of a federal Ukraine Supplemental appropriation. Congress has allocated $6 billion for the Biden administration and Pentagon to provide weapons, intelligence resources and other aid to Ukraine, according to a Sept. 9 U.S. Defense Department (DOD) disclosure.
Congress has also approved a $12.5 billion allocation for the U.S military to replenish weapons and missile stocks depleted by the sending of arms — including rockets, missiles and ammunition — to the Ukrainian war zone.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the U.S. has sent $14.5 billion worth of weapons and other aid to Kyiv.
“This award demonstrates the Army’s ability to use the new authorities given to us by Congress to acquire critical capabilities for our soldiers, allies, and partners rapidly and responsibly,” said Douglas Bush, the Army’s assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology.