Virus Outbreak Military Vaccinations

The U.S military has ordered billions of dollars of COVID vaccine doses and therapeutics from Pfizer. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

 Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday a new $4.8 billion order of COVID treatment pills Paxlovid from Pfizer Inc.

Paxlovid is an oral therapeutic treatment from Pfizer, which has also sold millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to the Pentagon and U.S. government.

Tags