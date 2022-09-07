The U.S. Army announced Wednesday a new $4.8 billion order of COVID treatment pills Paxlovid from Pfizer Inc.
Paxlovid is an oral therapeutic treatment from Pfizer, which has also sold millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to the Pentagon and U.S. government.
The new contract calls for Paxlovid pills to be delivered to the U.S. Army’s Contracting Command at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland through March 2023.
It is the latest big COVID purchase from Pfizer by the U.S. military. Since 2020, the U.S. Defense Department has ordered more than $23 billion worth of coronavirus vaccines and treatment pills.
In June, the Army announced a $3.2 billon COVID vaccine order from Pfizer.
In January 2022 and November 2021, the U.S. military branch ordered 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses for $3.4 billion to donate to poor countries.
Also in January, the Pentagon ordered 835,000 Paxlovid pills from the drug giants for $442 million. In December 2020, the Pentagon awarded Pfizer a $2 billion COVID vaccine contract.
That was followed by a $1.35 billion vaccine contract in July 2021, two contracts totaling $8.8 billion in August 2021 for COVID vaccines and 10 million Paxlovid order for “international distribution”, according to a Pentagon procurement announcement.