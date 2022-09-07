Virus Outbreak Military Vaccinations

The U.S military has ordered billions of dollars of COVID vaccine doses and therapeutics from Pfizer. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

 Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday a new $4.8 billion order of COVID-19 treatment pills Paxlovid from Pfizer Inc.

Paxlovid is an oral therapeutic treatment from Pfizer, which has also sold millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to the Pentagon and U.S. government.

