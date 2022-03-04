Oil and vinegar: Conservatives, Pelosi agree on restricting Russian energy exports

It is not often conservative U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz of Oregon and Doug LaMalfa of California agree with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
But the region’s two Republican congressional members and the Democratic leader are on friendly ground when it comes to restricting Russian oil and extending U.S. and NATO sanctions to President Vladimir Putin’s ample energy supplies.
Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer with 11% of the world’s total — behind only the U.S. (20%) and Saudi Arabia (12%), according to federal data. The U.S. is the world’s largest consumer of oil and gasoline taking up 20% of supplies. China and India are next with 14% and 5%, respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders have not restricted oil and gas imports as part of economic and financial sanctions against Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine. There are pushes to change that from across the political spectrum despite concerns about rising oil and gasoline prices.
“Congressman LaMalfa does not believe we should be buying oil or gas from Russia. We should be expanding domestic production and pipelines in the U.S. to drive down costs domestically,” said Mark Spannagel, chief of staff for LaMalfa who represents the California’s northernmost First Congressional District.
Bentz, a Republican representing southern Oregon, said March 1 the U.S. should “immediately discontinue purchasing oil from Russia and remove obstacles preventing the drilling of oil and gas wells on our public lands and the construction of pipelines to carry our oil and gas to market.”
Pelosi is on board with extending sanctions to Russian oil and gas imports. The Democratic speaker voiced support for energy restrictions on Thursday.
“I’m all for that,” Pelosi said referring to Russian oil. “Ban it.”
Pelosi and the two Republican congressmen still differ greatly on increased domestic oil and gas drilling. The Biden administration has pulled back on domestic energy production after taking office last year. Democrats are also pushing the Green New Deal — an expansive program focused on renewable energy.
The GOP lawmakers see Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the escalating war as ample reasons to increase domestic oil production. They are also criticizing Biden’s energy policies which have focused more environmental stewardship and moving the U.S. economy toward renewable sources to mitigate climate change.
“Since first taking office, the Biden Administration has created the current energy crisis by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, banning oil and natural gas leasing on federal lands and waters, and imposing significant regulatory burdens on American energy production,” LaMalfa said in a social media statement Friday. “We must immediately stop buying oil from Russia and reverse these disastrous energy and economic policies.”
The Biden administration has been hesitant to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports because of the potential impact on already rising crude oil and gasoline prices.
Crude oil closed above $118 per barrel Friday — compared to $69 per barrel a year ago. Gas prices in the U.S. now average $3.84 per gallon — up from $2.75 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.
In Oregon, gasoline prices average $4.28 per gallon on Friday — up 28 cents per gallon in the week and up $1.30 per gallon over the past year.
In Klamath County, gas prices average $4.30 per gallon. Gas prices average more than $5.07 per gallon in California. Fuel prices are above $4 per gallon in nine U.S. states, including New York, Illinois and Washington, according to AAA.
Oregon’s two Democratic U.S. senators have favored the Biden administration’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, voiced support for White House efforts to target the assets, including luxury items such as yachts, of wealthy Russian oligarchs.
“The confluence of corruption and authoritarianism has enabled Putin’s brutality against his own people and the Ukrainian people. Targeting oligarchs is the right thing to do in and of itself and also to drain Putin’s war chest,” said Merkley in a social media statement Thursday.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, has introduced legislation to revoke Russia’s favored nation status with the World Trade Organization.
Russia has had the WTO status since 2012 and it allows for lower tariffs.
“Putin’s unjustified, unprovoked and appalling invasion of Ukraine shows he doesn’t believe international laws apply to Russia. You don’t get to do that and still benefit from normal trade relations,” Wyden said in a statement.. “I urge my colleagues to set partisanship aside and quickly revoke Russia’s most-favored-nation trade status to send a clear message to Putin that the invasion of Ukraine will have devastating consequences for his regime.”
The Oregon Democrat said March 1 the Senate Finance Committee is looking at approving greater seizures of Russian assets in the U.S. and increased money laundering and banking investigations into movements of Russian money.
While Republicans have pointed to Biden’s exit from Afghanistan as emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, Wyden also blamed former President Donald Trump.
“Lastly, it’s important to remember that the path to Putin’s invasion was paved, in part, by Donald Trump’s blackmail of President Zelensky and a sham Senate ‘investigation,’ which sought to mainstream Russian propaganda against Ukraine,” Wyden said. “In particular, the Republican senators relied on propaganda from Andrii Telizhenko, who, after long delays, was finally sanctioned by the Treasury Department in the final days of the Trump administration.”
The U.S. House impeached Trump in 2019 over alleged withholding military aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an effort to propel investigations of Biden and his family’s business deals there. The Senate failed to convict Trump.
“Some Republicans are going to try to whitewash this history, but the facts are clear. They pushed Russian propaganda in an attempt to justify Donald Trump’s extortion of President Zelensky and his undermining of Ukraine’s national security.” Wyden said.