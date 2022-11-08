Officials: Arizona’s worrisome Election Day malfunctions not happening Oregon

Oregon election officials say they aren’t experiencing voting problems seen in Arizona where 20% of tabulation machines in the Phoenix area were malfunctioning Election Day.
Officials in Maricopa County blamed printing troubles with ballot for the embarrassing snafus in a key battleground state.
Like Oregon, Arizona has a very competitive governor’s race between Republican Kari Lake (a former Fox news anchor) and Democrat Katie Hobbs (who currently serves as Secretary of State).
There is also a toss-up race between U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, and GOP challenger Blake Masters.
Vote-rich Maricopa County — which includes Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale and Tempe — saw significant voting problems Tuesday with tabulations machines not reading ballots.
Oregon has not had troubles, according to Ben Morris, communications director for the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
“Oregon conducts tests of the voting machines prior to every election. All 36 counties certified accurate results in those tests. Additionally, we conduct post-election audits after every election to verify accurate results. Those audits are conducted by hand,” Morris said. “The state of vote by mail in Oregon is strong.”
The Oregon’s governor’s race is tight between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek in a contest that includes campaign contributions from Nike founder Phil Knight and a drug policy group backed by progressive financier George Soros.
Oregon’s new Sixth Congressional District is also a toss-up race between Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson.
The GOP’s Alek Skarlatos is also hoping to upset Democratic State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District currently represented by retiring U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio.
In Arizona, Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, blamed the voting machine malfunctions on a printing issue with ballots that could not be read by tabulators.
Gates and County Recorder Stephen Richer admonished against election “misinformation” Monday including concerns about vote tabulators.
“The accuracy of these machines is tested before the election. It’s done by Maricopa County. It’s done by the Secretary of State’s Office to make sure there isn’t any tampering,” said Gates during a Nov. 7 media briefing.
The next day there were significant troubles with those tabulators not able to process ballots leaving voters and poll workers confused.
County officials said voters could put their ballot in a secure box — labeled #3 — that would then be transported to a central voting center to be counted.
Election technicians have been deployed to voting centers with faulty ballots and equipment. Arizona has been the center of disputes over the 2020 presidential election results questioned by former President Donald Trump.
Gates, who is no relation to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, did not explain what was wrong the tabulators, which failed early in the morning, and why they couldn’t read ballots.
“I’m not a tech guy,” said Gates during a Tuesday press briefing on the problems.