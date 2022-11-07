NPR audio of abortion being performed adds to campaign contention post Roe

National Public Radio aired audio of an abortion being performed at Michigan clinic during a national segment earlier this month.
Like the wider abortion issue (which has been a focus of Democratic campaigns in Oregon, Florida, Wisconsin and other states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade), the NPR report stirred controversy with anti-abortion rights advocates raising objections.
The Michigan Radio report featured audio of a woman undergoing an abortion procedure to terminate a pregnancy at 11 weeks. It was broadcasted by NPR nationally on its "Morning Edition" program Nov. 3.
NPR and its Michigan arm attached disclaimers to the report in which listeners can hear equipment and the patient. “Kate Wells spent weeks observing procedures and talking to patients inside a clinic outside Detroit,” according to the NPR report, referring to the reporter producing the story.
The audio of a live abortion procedure has upset anti-abortion rights advocates — including some conservative lawmakers who routinely question NPR’s public funding streams.
“The audio of the abortion was heart-wrenching to listen to and forces us to question the many euphemisms anti-life activists frequently use to hide what abortion truly is: the purposeful ending of innocent human life in the womb,” said Elizabeth Whitmarsh, director of communications for Ohio Right to Life. “The audio clip made it clear that abortion is not health care, nor is it safe and empowering to women. It is a violent act that deprives our most vulnerable citizens of the right to life.”
Other anti-abortion rights activists were even more blunt.
“Remember when you vote: Joe Biden and the Democratic Party want zero restrictions on abortions — abortions through all nine months of pregnancy, for any reason, tax-funded,” said Lila Rose, president of Live Action, a California-based groups opposed to abortion rights. “It’s extreme, it’s cruel, it’s horrific.”
NPR and Michigan Radio said in a statement to the Herald & News the segment aimed to give a more public looking into abortion clinics and the broader issue.
“The conversation in our country about how to regulate abortion is very public, but the procedure itself is private, the statement reads. “We chose to air portions of an abortion procedure as part of our in-depth coverage of an important story that continues to be a subject of legislation and heated debate. We also included a warning in our introduction to the reporting that some listeners would find it disturbing. This story brought listeners into one example of a moment that is often known only to the people who experience it personally, and offered information that can help people make up their own minds”
According to Capital Research Center’s Influence Watch, NPR gets less than 8% of its revenue from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a federally funded nonprofit seeded by the U.S. government. NPR gets another 19% of its revenue from corporate sponsors and 4% from other public revenue streams via member stations, according to Washington-based CRC.
Democratic candidates — including gubernatorial aspirants Tina Kotek in Oregon, Charlie Crist in Florida and Katie Hobbs in Arizona — have all focused many of their campaign ads on their support for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe earlier this year and sent the issue back to the states.
More than two dozen conservative states have or are poised to impose abortion restrictions after the SCOTUS decision. Progressive states are looking to follow Oregon’s lead and codify Roe and abortion rights into state law.
Oregon has also created a $15 million state fund to help increase abortion clinics capacity statewide and to help pay for women to travel to the Pacific Northwest for pregnancy terminations.
Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights advocates have been strong and prominent backers of Kotek in her tight race against Republican Christine Drazan who is hoping to pull off an upset in Democratic-dominated Oregon.
“Our reproductive freedom is on the line this election,” said Kotek in a social media post after campaigning with former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards Sunday. Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, also came to Oregon to campaign with Kotek.