There are six confirmed or presumptive cases of human monkeypox in Oregon and neighboring Idaho has seen its first case of the virus, according to health officials.
In Oregon, the monkeypox are all among men — with two cases in Washington County and three in Lane County confirmed since July 1. There was a previous human monkeypox (hMPXV) case reported in June in Multnomah County. More cases of the virus could be confirmed, according health officials.
Dr. Tim Menza, a senior health advisor for the Oregon Health Authority, said 35 specimens from 20 patients statewide have been sent for testing. Menza said monkeypox symptoms include a noticeable rash, flu-like symptoms as well as sore around the genitals and anus.
Men who have sex with other men are currently those most at risk for monkeypox. Menza some of the hMPXV symptoms look similar to sexually transmitted disease such syphilis, herpes and chlamydia.
Menza said there have been cases where patents have both monkeypox and STDs. HMPXV is spread via close personal contact including sex, kissing, massages and other close contacts.
There are close to 7,600 monkeypox cases in 57 countries, and 700 confirmed cases in the U.S. (including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico).
Menza said the monkeypox virus is not as contagious as the coronavirus.
“While anyone can be affected by hMPXV, the current global outbreak of hMPXV has largely affected gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men,” Menza said. “I point this out not to say that men who have sex with men are the only people at risk for hMPXV, but that right now our priority should be empowering men who have sex with men and the larger LGBTQIA+ and queer community and their health care providers with information, testing, prevention and treatment strategies.”
Oregon’s monkeypox effort includes an outreach focus on the LGBTQ communities.
The state has 193 monkeypox vaccines. Menza said the current focus is on vaccinating individuals in close contacts to positive cases as well those who may have traveled or attended events where the virus has spread.
Transgender persons who have sex with men are also target grou for vaccines and other treatments.
“When more vaccine becomes available, our goal is to offer vaccination to those at increased risk of exposure to hMPXV, including cisgender and transgender men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men with more than one sex partner in the prior two weeks,” Menza said.
The Oregon health agency avoids using the term ‘monkeypox’ in its officials pronouncements on the virus. That echoes policies by the World Health Organization and other groups.
Idaho also reported its first monkeypox case July 6.
Idaho Division of Public Health said the infection happened during travel to another country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak.
The virus is usually found in Africa but a global outbreak started in May.
“This is a virus that does not naturally occur in the United States,” said Victoria O’Dell, staff epidemiologist with Central District Health. “The cases we have seen in the U.S. and the one possible case in Idaho have been associated with international travel or importing animals from areas where the disease is more common.”
Someone with monkeypox is contagious from the time their symptoms begin until all lesions have healed and fresh skin has formed, according to the health agency.
“We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers, or blisters on any part of their body,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho’s public health medical director and state epidemiologist. “If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their health care provider as soon as possible — although please phone ahead before going in person.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports 163 current monkeypox cases in California, 72 in Florida, 131 in New York, 10 in Washington state and 91 in Illinois.
Globally, there are 577 confirmed monkeypox cases in France, 1,256 in Spain, 1,351 in the United Kingdom and 1,385 in Germany.