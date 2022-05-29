Vocal and prominent voices from the sports world, and sports media, are pressing for new gun control measures and political activism after recent mass shootings in Texas and Buffalo that killed school kids and grocery shoppers.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and NFL Network host Rich Eisen had emotional admonishments calling for new restrictions on guns and condemning conservative favoring gun rights.
"I'm tired of the moments of silence,” said Kerr who has previously criticized former president Donald Trump.
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he will skip the singing of the National Anthem before Major League Baseball games after the latest shootings.
“Every time I place my hand over my heart and remove my hat, I’m participating in a self congratulatory glorification of the only country where these mass shootings take place,” said Kapler in an online post.
The trio are not alone in an American sports realm that has becoming increasingly active on political issues such as race and police.
The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays devoted their social posts Thursday to highlighting gun violence and the toll of mass shootings.
“Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020,” the Yankees posted to the MLB’s team’s 3.6 million Twitter followers citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control mortality figures.
There were 485 murders in New York City in 2021 with plenty of gun violence in the Bronx near Yankee Stadium and the baseball franchise with a $248 million payroll.
Before Wednesday’s playoff game with the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat’s public address announcer urged fans to contact Republicans Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, both Florida Republicans who oppose new and renewed gun controls after the latest round of shootings.
The NBA teams face off in Game 7 of their playoff series Sunday. The winner will face Kerr and the Warriors in what could be a very political NBA Finals.
The New York Mets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James were also among the teams and personalities calling for action on guns after the Texas killings of 19 elementary school student and two teachers by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos and the fatal shootings of ten Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo by 18-year-old Payton Gendron.
“We plead for change.We plead for the protection of human lives,” the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers said in a Twitter post in response to the shootings in Texas, Buffalo and a recent church shooting in Orange County.
The rhetoric and advocacy mirror renewed pushes by President Joe Biden and Democrats to expand government background checks to include firearm purchases at gun shows and online. They also want to restrict AR-15 rifles often favored by mass shooters and find ways to potentially restrict those the police and government deem as dangerous.
“These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen elsewhere in the world. Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it?,” Biden said in a statement on the latest mass shootings.
Biden pointed out he’s been pushing for gun restrictions during his 50-year political career in Washington. Those efforts have been frequently been stymied by the Second Amendment court challenges and opposition from guns rights advocates such as the National Rifle Association.
The NRA and its political allies — including Trump, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — oppose proposed gun restrictions.
“Taking guns away from responsible, law-abiding Americans will not make our nation more secure,” Cruz said at the NRA convention in Houston on Friday.
Trump, Cruz and other Republicans are advocating for increased school security — including limiting access to schools to one entry, posting armed police and guards at that entrance and finding way to potentially making it easer to commit more individuals deemed dangerous by the government to mental institutions.
Progressive advocacy from sports and media personalities have faced push back from conservatives, including Trump. Some fans want sports teams, players and other celebrities to stick to their craft and entertainment rather than taking political stances.
Trump has criticized the NFL, U.S. women’s national soccer team and others in the sports world, including Colin Kaerpernick, over their stances on race, policing and other issues.