Conservatives and libertarians are criticizing the Biden administration’s formation of a new Disinformation Governance Board within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to police social media platforms.
The U.S. administration says the disinformation board is being formed to take on social media posts with a focus on propaganda and fake news stories from Russia and misleading information from human smugglers encouraging migrants to try the enter the U.S.
It is the latest in series of pushes to counteract and restrict extreme, anti-government groups and foreign propaganda on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites.
But conservatives and civil liberties advocates worry about the board leading to censorship and restrictions on dissenting voices. They see parallels to dystopian censorship and the Orwellian “Ministry of Truth”.
“President Biden’s 'Disinformation Governance Board' sounds like it's straight out of George Orwell’s ‘1984’. The objective of this ‘Ministry of Truth’ is to punish those who don’t support the administration’s narrative. We cannot trust any government to be the arbiter of ‘truth’ versus misinformation. This board is an attack on our constitution and free speech,” said U.S. Rep. Doug La Malfa, a Republican representing far northern California.
Those sentiments were being echoed by the political right and free speech advocates. “Every dictatorship has a propaganda arm — a Ministry of Truth’,” said Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii congresswoman and former Democratic presidential candidate.
The White House also defended criticism of the head of the new board, Nina Jankowicz. GOP critics contend some of her social media posts show partisan bent.
Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, defended the board as battling internet misinformation as well as the embattled Jankowicz
“Well, let me give you a sense of who she is,” Psaki said Friday. “She’s an expert on online disinformation .... She was formerly a Disinformation Fellow at the Wilson Center. She’s testified before Congress as well as the United Kingdom and European parliaments; advised a Ukrainian foreign minister — particularly relevant in this moment — under the auspices of a Fulbright Public Policy Fellowship; and overseen Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.”
The panel comes with Tesla founder Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Progressives and Democrats worry about the billionaire Musk at the helm of the influential social media platform. They also worry about Musk allowing former President Donald Trump to return to Twitter after being banned in 2021.
Former President Barack Obama, other Democrats and establishment Republicans have called for more oversight of social media platforms. The White House has also pushed for Facebook and platforms to restrict and censor right-wing and anti-government accounts. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wants to see more “rules of the road for big tech" after Musk's Twitter purchase.
GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls are also seizing about the issue. “The Biden Administration’s creation of a ‘disinformation’ bureau within DHS is effectively a Ministry of Truth that is alien to our constitutional tradition, “ said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
President Joe Biden has also declared May 1st as Loyalty Day, an American tradition dating back to 1921 to counteract May Day marches by socialists and communists.
“On Loyalty Day, we reaffirm our allegiance to the Nation we share and to the principles of freedom, justice, equality, and dignity enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution,” Biden said in a declaration Thursday.