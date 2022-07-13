Inflation is tough on U.S. consumers and small businesses with prices up 9.1% in June compared to a year ago — including sticker shocks at grocery stores and gas stations.
The economic pain is causing even more dire situations across the globe including potential political and social unrest in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Latin America.
Poorer countries are feeling the brunt of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. Those sanctions restrict Russian fuel, agriculture and commodity exports. Russia’s blockades of Ukrainian ports as part of the war are also stopping large and critical shipments of grain and corn to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia who depend on food imports.
Ukraine and Russia account for a 27% of the world’s wheat exports and 19% of the global corn exports, according to the University of California Davis and London-based financial research firm Refinitiv,
The United Nations World Food Programme said last month 276 million people were facing “acute hunger” at the start of 2022 and that number could increase by another 47 million with the war in Ukraine restricting exports and prompting potential food shortages.
High inflation and shortages of food staples, in particular bread, have caused social uprising and political upheavals throughout history.
At the most extreme levels, that includes sea change events such as Russian and French revolutions, the Arab Spring of 2010 and the rise of Adolf Hitler and of Nazis in Germany.
History is again repeating itself with inflation and supply chain shortages hurting the poor — and poor countries the most — and giving rise for potential upheavals.
High inflation, gas shortages, power outages and food constraints helped spur the popular overthrow of the government in Sri Lanka earlier this month— which included dramatic footage of citizens storming the presidential palace and central bank.
Inflation in Sri Lanka is 54.6%, according to research firm Trading Economics.
While inflation rates are at 9.1% in the U.S., they are even higher in developing countries and regions including international hotspots already challenged by poverty and deep-rooted economic inequities.
Prices are up 211% in Lebanon, 52.5% in Iran, 60.7% in Argentina, 11.9% in Brazil, 21.3% in Pakistan, 78.9% in Turkey, 17.7% in Nigeria, 29.8% in Ghana and 13.2% in Egypt, according to Trading Economics.
Those price hikes are on top of food and socio-economic challenges already facing the poor in much of the developing world.
“Food insecurity affects a great many countries especially in Africa and the Middle East,” said Mirette Mabrouk, senior fellow and founding director of the Middle East Institute’s Egypt program.
Egypt — a key strategic player in the Middle East and global supply chains via the Suez Canal – is a potential boiling point with high inflation and threats to its wheat supplies.
Many countries in the Middle East, Africa and south Asia rely on wheat exports. In Egypt, the grain issue is magnified because of the country's subsidized bread disbursement to the poor.
Mabrouk said Egypt gets 80% of grain from Russia and Ukraine. That grain is used to produce cheap bread that has long been distributed to 70 million Egyptians. The flatbread costs less than a penny with poor Egyptians eligible to for as many five loaves per day.
“That’s the breaking point for many, the difference between going hungry or not,” said Mabrouk.
She said Egypt has a 29.6% poverty rate and the bread subsidy, which dates back to World War II, has popular support.
Bread threats in Egypt coupled with global inflation in the north African country as well as its regional neighbors are just one potential problem and social strife growing out of the economic pains.
“It is a huge problem,” Mabrouk said, pointing to bread riots in Egypt in 1977 — the last time a price increase was tried.
Mabrouk doesn’t believe Egypt’s distress will mirror the popular insurrection and storming of the seats of power seen in Sri Lanka earlier this month.But she also noted that historical upheavals are often not expected in the moment.
“People do not see these big events happening until they happen. These big things still take people by surprise,” said Mabrouk.
She also said it is sometimes not clear what might be an igniting point for larger upheavals to be born out of convergence of contemporary stresses and historical inequities.“You never really know what is going to light the fuse,” Mabrouk said in a caution to ruling orders.
Restrictions on fertilizer exports from Russia and its wartime ally Belarus are also cutting into supplies and driving up prices for farmers worldwide. That is contributing to the inflationary waves in the U.S. and across the globe.
The Consumer Price Index for June showed grocery prices increased 12.2% over the past 12 months in the U.S.
That includes price jumps for bacon (10.8%), eggs (33.1%), oranges (10.9%) and soda (11%), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Max Lawson, head of inequality policy at Oxfam International (a global aid group), voiced frustrations with the U.S. and its major allies' response to the global food and inflationary crises.
Lawson said a $4.5 billion commitment from the U.S. and its allies in the G7 group of European and industrialized powers to combat international food insecurity falls short of what’s needed.
“The G7 say themselves that 323 million people are on the brink of starvation because of the current crisis, a new record high. Nearly a billion people (950 million) are projected to be hungry in 2022. We need at least $28.5 billion more from the G7 to finance food and agriculture investments to end hunger and fill the huge gap in UN humanitarian appeals. The $4.5 billion announced is a fraction of what is needed,” said Lawson of the late June agreement between Western powers.
Lawson also noted the number of corporations and industries benefiting from higher oil, commodity and food prices.
“Corporate profits have soared during COVID-19 and the number of billionaires has increased more in 24 months than it did in 23 years. This food crisis is big business,” he said. “The G7 had the opportunity to tax the big winners from the crises. The energy and food corporations are making huge profits, creating 62 new food billionaires. They could have agreed to coordinated windfall taxes to fight this crisis and missed a huge opportunity to do so.”
Some Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon — favor windfall profits to curtail energy company profits with gasoline prices up.Fuel prices are up 46% in Oregon and 47% nationally since last year, according to AAA.
Merkley called the oil industry “petroleum pirates” in a July 13 communique to constituents and voiced backing for windfall profits taxes on energy companies.
Windfall profit tax pushes face uphill odds in the U.S. Senate and Republicans are poised to grab control of one or both chambers of Congress in November.
European countries are also seeing energy and other economic strains from inflation and the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Germany, for example, is telling citizens to reduce their air conditioning use during summer heat waves and is rationing hot water as part of an effort to reduce natural gas use. Before the war and sanctions, Germany got a majority of its natural gas from Russia.