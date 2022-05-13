Skip to main content
Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus , Billie Eilish , Ariana Grande, other celebs back abortion rights in Planned Parenthood push

A group of young celebrities and pop singers are being featured in a new Planned Parenthood push opposing Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

A leaked draft of a potential Supreme Court decision would overturn the 1973 decision enshrining federal abortion rights. The decision could send abortion rights back to the states and allow conservative and Republican-controlled states such as Idaho, Texas, Florida and Missouri to restrict pregnancy terminations.

Progressive states such as Oregon and California would counties to allow abortions and have or are looking to codify abortion rights into their statutes and state constitutions.

Planned Parenthood’s effort included a full-page ad in the New York Times on May 13 featuring 160 singers and celebrities.

The celebrity laden ad and social media campaign is called #BansOffOurBodies.

2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The ad pushes against an overturning of Roe and potential abortion bans and restrictions in 28 states.

Popular singers Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Halsey are featured along with Kendall Jenner and 151 others celebrities are featured in the ad.

The state of Oregon has created a $15 million fund to help women from other states travel to the Pacific Northwest to pay for abortions. The Oregon fund could pay for travel and procedure costs.

94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Billie Eilish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants a state constitutional amendment supporting abortion rights.

The Planned Parenthood push includes social media campaign and rallies supporting abortion rights.

Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus attends the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There are protests scheduled for Saturday throughout the country including Ohio, Arizona, Washington D.C. and Sacramento.

