ROME (AP) — A plainclothes police officer had forgotten his gun the night he was fatally stabbed during a confrontation with two American teenagers in Rome, an Italian police commander said Tuesday.
Gen. Francesco Gargaro of Italy’s paramilitary Carabinieri police force said that even if the officer had been armed, he would not have had time to draw his weapon before he was mortally wounded with a military-style knife.
During a news conference, the commander provided some of the first details about the encounter early Friday in which Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was knifed 11 times.
Cerciello Riga and a partner, Andrea Varriale, were assigned to respond to an extortion attempt involving a failed drug deal, Gargaro said. Thieves had demanded money and cocaine in exchange for returning a stolen backpack, he said.
The officers were in plainclothes and identified themselves as Carabinieri as they approached two suspects, but were immediately attacked, Gargaro said. Asked why Cerciello Rega didn’t pull his gun, Gargaro said the officer had “forgotten” his weapon after being called into work on a scheduled day off.
“In any case, there was no time to use it,” Gargaro said.
The police said other officers didn’t know Cerciello Rega didn’t have his gun with him when he set out on what would be a fatal assignment.
“He is the only one who knows why he didn’t have it with him,” Gargaro said.
Two suspects from California, Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, were detained in the officer’s slaying. Police have said Elder is suspected of stabbing Cerciello Rega and Natale-Hjorth is suspected of assaulting the other officer.
Varriale did have his gun, but after Natale-Hjorth stopped punching and scratching and ran off, the officer turned his attention to his wounded partner, Gargaro said.
The general also stressed that under Italian law it is illegal to fire at a fleeing suspect. If he had done so, Varriale “would have been under investigation for a grave crime.”
A judge who approved the jailing of the two suspects Saturday said there were “grave” indications the Americans were responsible for the officer’s death.
Natale-Hjorth, whose father is Italian, has Italian citizenship as well as American, the Italian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
According to the judge’s written ruling, Elder and Natale-Hjorth allegedly paid for cocaine from a drug dealer in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood but the deal wasn’t completed because police officers had approached.
Investigators said the two then snatched and ran off with the knapsack of the Italian man who had put them in contact with the dealer.
Police said when the intermediary called his own cellphone, which was in the stolen backpack, the teens told Sergio Brugiatelli they’d return the bag in exchange for 100 euros ($112) and a gram of cocaine.