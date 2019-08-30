ROME (AP) — Days after stepping down, Italy’s ex-premier accepted the role of premier-designate on Thursday in a bid to cobble together a new coalition of long-time political foes aimed at blocking a power grab by Matteo Salvini, the right-wing leader whose anti-migrant crackdowns and euroskeptic provocations have dominated Italian politics for more than a year.
But even if Giuseppe Conte, a 55-year-old law professor whose political career spans 14 months at the helm of a mostly squabbling populist coalition, succeeds in building a new majority between the grass-roots 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, political analysts warn it may not last.
“Weak leadership and significant intra-party cleavages ... will limit the shelf-life” of any coalition government between the two parties, which were bitter enemies until just days ago, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of the Teneo consultancy.
Another government collapse would likely set the country back on course to new elections, which could play straight into the hands of Salvini, the leader of the right-wing, anti-migrant League party.
Salvini, whose popularity soared as he grabbed the spotlight with hard-line policies blocking Italian ports to humanitarian rescue ships carrying migrants, is already crying foul, accusing the 5-Stars and the Democratic Party of engineering a plan to block his ascent to power.
On Thursday, he called for a demonstration in Rome on Oct. 19 to protest any outcome that doesn’t lead to fresh elections.
“We need to be heard against this theft of democracy,” Salvini said in a Facebook direct video.
Salvini plunged Italy into crisis when he withdrew support for Conte earlier this month in a bid to force new elections that he was convinced the League would win. Salvini was emboldened by his strong showing in this spring’s European elections as well as local votes and political surveys that showed the League had nearly doubled its support since the 2018 elections, while that of the 5-Stars had fallen by half.
But Salvini didn’t count on the former political foes closing ranks. And he is set to lose both his role as Italy’s powerful interior minister in charge of migrant policy and his position as vice premier if a new government is installed.