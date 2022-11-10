Election 2022 Arizona Governor

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Officials in Arizona say they are investigating how ballots in the Phoenix area were misprinted and were unable to be read by 20% of tabulators on Election Day.

The problem led to ballots not being read by tabulators at voting centers. Those ballots are being counted at a central processing center in downtown Phoenix where scores of more votes are still being counted days after Election Day on Tuesday.


Tags