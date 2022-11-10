Officials in Arizona say they are investigating how ballots in the Phoenix area were misprinted and were unable to be read by 20% of tabulators on Election Day.
The problem led to ballots not being read by tabulators at voting centers. Those ballots are being counted at a central processing center in downtown Phoenix where scores of more votes are still being counted days after Election Day on Tuesday.
The problem with ballots in vote-rich Maricopa County comes as election officials take days to tally results in the Arizona governor’s race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs (who currently serves as Secretary of State and the states chief elections officer).
Hobbs currently leads Lake by 13,000 votes with the Republican still predicting victory in an increasingly disappointing midterm elections for the GOP.
Votes also continue to be counted in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly and GOP challenger Blake Masters and other statewide races including for attorney general.
As of Thursday morning, Kelly leads Masters by more than 95,300 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of States office.
Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said Wednesday that an investigation was being launched into the ballot snafus which local officials blamed on ballots that were misprinted.
“What happened yesterday, we cannot have a repeat of,” said Gates, who is no relation to Microsoft mogul, referring to the Election Day troubles impacting an estimated 17,000 ballots. “We are already looking very closely at what happened.”
The county board apologized to voters and insisted that equipment was tested before Tuesday’s election and that the ballot were of the same stock as the August primary.
“Some ballots could not be read by the tabulators because the printers did not produce dark enough timing marks on ballots,” the county government said in a statement.
Arizona was the center of election disputes in 2020 with former President Donald Trump questioning President Joe Biden’s narrow win.
The state and Maricopa County, in particular, already have notoriously long vote counting processes. Officials have been trying to reassure impacted voters that their ballots will be counted.
Hobbs urged patience with the vote counts while Lake voiced confidence of a win, despite trailing in counts, and criticized election officials.
"One of the reasons that I will win is the voters in Arizona are tired of shoddy elections that are run by imbeciles. And that's going to change," Lake told Fox News Wednesday.