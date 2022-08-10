The high tide of inflation eased some in July with energy prices pulling back from recent record highs.
Still, prices for food, housing and medical care continued to increase, according to the new Consumer Price Index released Wednesday, Aug. 10.
High prices have been challenging consumers, small businesses and other components of the economy.
Grocery prices are up 13.1% compared to a year ago and jumped 1.4% from June to July. The year-over-year price increases for food are their highest rates since 1979, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Flour prices are up 22.7% the past 12 months including a 4% monthly increase. Bread prices are 3.8% just from June to July and 13.7% year-over-year, according to BLS. Coffee and pet food prices are up 2.7% and 1.2%, respectively, in one month and 20.3% and 10.9%, respectively, since last July.
Overall prices were flat compared to June and the year-over-year U.S. inflation rate was 8.5% in July. Economists had expected an 8.7% overall CPI increase.
Gasoline prices were down 7.7% in July compared to June, but is still up 44% versus 12 months ago. Gas prices set record highs in June but have dropped with some declines in demand and the Biden administration’s release of strategic oil reserves to bolster supplies after U.S and European sanctions against Russian oil after the invasion of Ukraine.
Fuel oil prices eased by 11% over the last month but are also still up 75.6%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Health insurance also saw a 2.2% monthly price hike and premiums are up 20.6% the past year. Prices for housing and shelter posted a 0.6% monthly increase and 5.6 annual jump, though rent hikes have been more pronounced in growth markets such as Florida, Arizona, Texas and Idaho.
There were other items that saw monthly price declines or were flat — including air fares (-9.6%), lodging (-2.0%), books (-1.7%) and apparel (-1.1%), according to the July CPI.
Among selected U.S. regions surveyed for their July inflation rates, the Tampa / St. Petersburg metro area posted an 11.2% year-over year inflation rate with a 1.3% jump in prices between June and July. Dallas / Ft. Worth had a 9.4% jump in prices, according to BLS.
