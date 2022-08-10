San Francisco Chronicle Archive Image

Gas prices have eased some record highs but are still up over the pas year and consumers are still seeing higher prices for coffee, bread, flour and other food items. (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

 Paul Chinn

The high tide of inflation eased some in July with energy prices pulling back from recent record highs.

Still, prices for food, housing and medical care continued to increase, according to the new Consumer Price Index released Wednesday, Aug. 10.

