More than half of Oregonians and close to 60% of Californians have canceled road trips and cut back on driving in the face of high gasoline prices and 40-year highs with inflation.
That is according to a new study and analysis by QuoteWizard LLC, a Seattle-based digital insurance platform.
The analysis looked at U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Energy Information Administration and other government data to determine gasoline consumption and driving habit after fuel prices hit record levels earlier this year.
The report comes just before Thanksgiving — one of the busiest travel periods in the U.S.
In Oregon, 52% of drivers report canceling trips while 46% said they combined more trips and carpooled more this year because of higher gas prices. Only 15% of Oregonians report using more mass transit.
Nationally, 48% of Americans have canceled trips while 33% said they were combining journeys or carpooling and 12% upped their transit use.
California — which has the highest gas prices in the country — has seen 58% of residents nixing road trips and errands because of high prices while 15% increased their transit use.
The survey found 34% of Americans, 26% of Oregonians and 27% of Californians report not changing their driving habits.
Gasoline prices average $5.25 per gallon in California, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
That is up from $4.70 per gallon a year ago and down from the record high fuel price set in June of $6.44 per gallon.
Diesel prices surpassed $7.01 per gallon in California in June, also an all-time high. They know sit at $6.18 per gallon.
In Oregon, gas prices average $4.64 per gallon versus $3.78 per gallon a year ago and a record $5.55 in June, according to AAA.
Up the road in Washington, gas average $4.67 per gallon compared to the record $5.56 per gallon hit in June and $3.88 a year ago.
The QuoteWizard analysis found 47% of Washington state residents have nixed car trips and 38% combined errands and destinations while 17% increased transit use and 32% reported no behavioral changes. Washington’s increased transit use is the highest in the country with 28 states reporting increased transit use of 10% or less because of inflation including for gas.
Nationally, 34% of respondents said they also have not changed behaviors because of gas prices and inflation.
AAA reported Monday the average prices of gas in the U.S. sits at $3.66 per gallon, according to AAA.
Higher gas prices are not the only inflationary pressures with grocery prices up 12.4% compared to a year ago. Fuel oil prices are up 68.5%. Air fares are 42.9% higher than a year ago and housing costs are up 6.9% versus October 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index.