'Heartbroken and enraged': Oregon Dems join Biden’s renewed gun control push after Texas elementary school massacre

Oregon Democrats are joining President Joe Biden’s push for new gun controls in the U.S. after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 elementary school kids and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.
A distressed Biden called for new federal gun restrictions Tuesday night in a national address after returning from a trip to Asia to another domestic crisis.
“As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?,” Biden said in a White House speech.
The president said he has favored gun regulations and ownership restrictions during his 50-year career in Washington D.C. as a U.S. senator and vice president during the Obama administration. Those gun control efforts have been routinely frustrated over the years by court challenges, Senate filibuster rules and opposition from Republicans backed by gun rights groups.
Biden and other Democrats boiled over with frustrations after the May 24 Texas shooting where Salvador Ramos, 18, killed his grandmother before massacring 19 young children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
The primary school is home to second, third and fourth graders.
The bone-chilling Texas killings come days after another 18-year-old, Payton Gendron, fatally shot 10 Black people at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Buffalo on May 14. Gendron described himself as white supremacist in a manifesto posted just before the carnage targeting African Americans at the New York supermarket.
Democrats are renewing gun control efforts — including background checks for gun show and online purchases, restrictions on 3-D printed guns as well as gun kits and AR-15 rifles favored in many U.S. mass shootings.
“The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong,” Biden said.
Top Oregon Democrats are also echoing the gun control push with midterm elections nearing and issues such as inflation and the economy foretelling GOP gains.
"How many more kids, teachers, shoppers, worshippers, and people going about their everyday lives need to die of gun violence? We need Congress to act. We must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in her Tuesday order to lower flags to half-staff statewide until sunset May 28 to honor the shooting victims.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, said the Texas slaughter was the 27th school shooting and the 212th massing shooting so far this year in the U.S.
“They were innocent children at school. I am heartbroken and enraged,” said DeFazio echoing sentiments on social media from other gun control backers.
The challenge has and continues to be getting gun control bills through a divided U.S. Senate where gun rights advocates have strong sway. Gun restrictions also must overcome potential court challenges related to the Second Amendment though bans on 3-D printed weapons also confront First Amendment issues. Gun rights advocates have strong support in rural and conservative parts of the country.
Some Democrats, including Oregon’s most influential lawmaker Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, are stepping up their rhetoric on the issue.
“The only adjectives left to describe yet another school shooting are ‘sick’ and ‘tired’ of conservative extremists blocking common-sense steps to reduce the risk of these atrocities ripping away the lives of children and leaving their families to grieve their devastating losses,” Wyden said in a statement.
Filibuster frustrations
Biden and Democrats will have to overcome Senate filibuster rules requiring 60 votes for passage. That has been a tough hill to climb for gun control groups — even with Biden in the White House.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, said the Senate needs to reform its supermajority filibuster rules in order to address mass shootings and gun violence.
“For everyone whose life has been torn apart by gun violence, for all those grieving the loss of someone important in their life, and for all those living in fear of gun violence — we need to reform the filibuster and get gun safety reforms passed and signed into law. Now,” Merkley said in response to the Texas shootings.
Democratic bids to erode or erase filibuster rules have been stymied including in a vote earlier this year that saw U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, siding with the GOP.
Manchin said Wednesday he was not budging on his support for filibuster rules arguing they help long-term to forge bipartisan, centrist policies.
The push also comes as 40-year highs in inflation, record high-gas prices and a stumbling stock market are poised to adversely impact Democrats in the November elections. Voters could also be presented with a new landscape over abortion with a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing for state level restrictions.
The National Rifle Association said in a statement that it conveyed sympathy for the shooting victims in Texas and would focus its efforts on school security. The NRA is hosting its annual convention Houston with an appearance by former President Donald Trump on Friday.
Uvalde is a four-hour drive from the Houston area.
A number of Republicans, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, have echoed a school security push rather than gun restrictions in the wake of the Texas mass shooting. calling for more security and police officers on K-12 campuses. Cruz said the Texas shooter breached the elementary school via an unlocked backdoor.
Others stress for the need for increased mental health services and accessibility and reducing societal and cultural stigmas. Both of those face pushback from gun control advocates reacting to the Texas bloodshed involving young children.
“The idea that the solution to this crisis is to ‘harden our schools’ is nothing more than shameful surrender to impotency. Their solution’ is to turn our schools into military bunkers,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey.
Some gun control supporters have also discounted a focus on increased mental health services in response to mass shootings and gun violence in major cities including Portland and Seattle.
“Spare me the bulls**t about mental illness,” U.S Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Connecticut, said in response to the elementary school killing. “We don’t have any more mental illness than any other country in the world. You cannot explain this through a prism of mental illness because we’re not an outlier on mental illness."
Local community leaders in south Texas are asking for mental health and counseling help in response to the murderous rampage. There is also more clarity needed on the events of the day and how police and a school resource officer responded.
Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., according to medical researchers. Those deaths include school shootings, suicides, accidents and gun violence that has besieged major cities across the country.
Sone gun rights supporters push back on contentions that government restrictions on firearms will reduce mass shootings and other gun violence.
“You cannot legislate away evil,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, pushing back against the fresh gun control push after. the Texas shooting. The Colorado conservative favors arming teachers.
"At a minimum, our schools can have certified armed teachers to protect our children from deranged maniacs who wish to do them harm,” Boebert said.