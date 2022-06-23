Conservative gun rights advocates are hailing while progressives and other gun control proponents are condemning a new Supreme Court ruling nixing a New York law related to gun ownership.
The ruling is a victory for Second Amendment advocates and could foreshadow future challenges to state and federal gun control measures aimed at mass shooters and deadly rampages at schools, stores and shopping malls.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled 6-3 against a New York law that required applicants for concealed carry permits show some kind of “proper cause” such as threats or dangerous situations. The New York law actually dates back to 1913.
The New York law gave local government officials who issue permits the authority to approve or reject applicants to carry firearms. The conservative majority contends that law steps on the Second Amendment’s gun ownership rights.
“We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officials some special need.” said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the majority opinion. Thomas said the Bill of Rights “demands our unqualified deference.”
Morgan Marietta, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, said the decision could impact gun laws and concealed carry rules in other states including California, Maryland, Massachusetts and other states.
The ruling could also be a legal warning shot for gun control measures being pushed in Congress and some state legislatures aimed at curtailing mass shootings after the horrific rampages in at an elementary school in south Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo.
Worries from the left
Democrats and other gun control supporters criticized the ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.
“Sadly, the conservative justices of the Supreme Court continue to chip away at public safety. Clarence Thomas’ decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen will unnecessarily put more guns on our streets. More guns are not the answer,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland.
Others have stepped up their rhetoric on guns and the court’s conservative majority with six justices including former President Donald Trump’s three nominees (Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch) in the gun rights camp.
“Just weeks after 19 children were murdered in an elementary school in Texas, the Trump-dominated Supreme Court has issued a ruling that will increase the number of guns on the streets in cities and towns across the country. It will make communities less safe,” said Tina Kotek, a Democrat running for Oregon governor.
Other Democratic lawmakers and political candidates echoes similar criticisms as the midterm elections approach.
“More guns on the streets of America's biggest cities will not make us safer — especially for the law enforcement officers who protect us. Despite increasing gun violence afflicting our nation, the Supreme Court is moving in the wrong direction,” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida. He is running for governor against GOP incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democratic Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried.
Conservative support
DeSantis and other conservative welcomed the ruling. That includes a number of rural lawmakers.
“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a huge win for the Second Amendment Rights of law-abiding Marylanders. It is now clear that Maryland’s current law requiring a ‘good and substantial’ reason to obtain a concealed permit unduly infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens,” said U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Maryland. He represents the mostly rural Eastern Shore as well as areas near Baltimore. “Our Constitution makes it crystal clear that the right of the people to bear arms shall not be infringed, and I am glad the Supreme Court upheld that for law-abiding citizens.”
Others on the right worry about government overreach on the constitutional right to “bear arms."
“Law abiding citizens shouldn’t have to ask permission to exercise their basic Constitutional rights. If the people have to ask the permission from the government to exercise a basic right, is it truly a right? I am happy that in this case the Supreme Court upheld the clear meaning of the Constitution,” said U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a conservative Republican representing the northern most and mostly rural reaches of California. “It is a shame that even today, governments are scheming to restrict a clearly defined right. No arbitrary decision by a bureaucrat or state official should be able to tell someone that they don’t deserve a right to self-defense.”