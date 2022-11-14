Google will pay $391.5 million to attorneys general from 40 U.S. states to settle investigations and alleged consumer privacy violations over the internet platform’s tracking of users' locations.
State prosecutors, from both political parties. have been probing Google over the alleged violations of state laws related to the tracking of users locations even when consumers indicated they wanted the surveillance turned off.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, said her office partnered with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican, led the lawsuit and settlement. Oregon will get $14.8 million from the settlement with Google.
“For years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy,” said Rosenblum, in a statement Nov. 14.. “They have been crafty and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers.
The prosecutors said location tracking is a centerpiece to Google’s ad revenue.
“Location data is a key part of Google’s digital advertising business. Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers. Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects,” the Oregon Attorney General’s Offie and other state offices said in press releases on the settlements.
Google — which is an arm of Alphabet Inc. along with YouTube — continued to improperly track user data since 2014, according to the states. The states launched an investigation into Google’s location tracking practices in 2018.
A Google spokesperson said the company had already changed its policies related to the probe.
“Consistent with improvements we've made in recent years, we have settled this investigation which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago," the spokesperson said.
The $391.5 million settlement will be split among the 40 state governments.
Google payouts will also go to Republican attorneys general from states such as Florida, Alaska and Idaho and their Democratic counterparts from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Wisconsin and other states.
Florida will get $26 million from the settlement, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody.
“Big Tech is watching us, but Silicon Valley needs to know that we are watching them too, and if they violate our consumer protection laws, we will take strong action to protect our citizens,’ Moody, a conservative who called the settlement “a historic case for the privacy of Americans.”
Maryland will get $8.6 million, according to state Attorney General Brian Frosh.
“Google misled Marylanders about its location tracking practices. It built detailed profiles of users but failed to alert them to the extent of the sensitive, personal location information it collected,” Frosh said. “This settlement will give users greater power to protect their privacy.”