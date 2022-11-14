Google

Google will pay $391.5 million to attorneys general from 40 U.S. states to settle investigations and alleged consumer privacy violations over the internet platform’s tracking of users' locations.

State prosecutors, from both political parties. have been probing Google over the alleged violations of state laws related to the tracking of users locations even when consumers indicated they wanted the surveillance turned off.


