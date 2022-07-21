Fugitive

Oregon police and the U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive in Medford on Thursday, July 21. He was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his wife in South Carolina. 

 Jackson County Sheriff's Office

A six-year, nationwide manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his wife and went on the lam with a 17-year-old girlfriend ended Thursday in Southern Oregon.

The U.S. Marshals Service and a regional police task force arrested John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, in Medford.

