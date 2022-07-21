A six-year, nationwide manhunt for a man who allegedly murdered his wife and went on the lam with a 17-year-old girlfriend ended Thursday in Southern Oregon.
The U.S. Marshals Service and a regional police task force arrested John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, in Medford.
Blauvelt is wanted in connection with the October 2016 murder of his wife, Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt, in South Carolina. She was stabbed to death in an abandoned home in Simpsonville, S.C., according to police. She was last seen leaving her job at PetSmart, according to South Carolina police.
The South Carolina man had been on the run since November 2016 when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the killing.
Blauvelt is being held in the Jackson County Jail and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. The cold case unit received a tip on Blauvelt being in Oregon, according to the Marshals Service.
According to the Marshals service, Blauvelt fled South Carolina “with his 17-year-old girlfriend” Hannah Thompson, of Fountain Inn, S.C. Thompson's parents reported the teen missing in November 2016. Blauvelt had last been seen in Las Cruces, N.M., that month and was “traveling with a female passenger police said they believe was Thompson.”
Investigators said the pair traveled through Alabama, Texas and California. Thompson was found by police in Oregon in December 2016.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Marshals put a cold case team together on the case and worked with police in South Carolina and Oregon to find and arrest Blauvelt.