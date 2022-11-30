From FTX bankruptcy to Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and celebrity endorsements, lawmakers, regulators delve into cryptocurrency

FTX’s massive cryptocurrency crash is prompting for calls for more oversight and protections for investors and consumers.
Celebrity endorsements of crypto exchanges and token providers are also under scrutiny.
FTX’s celebrity endorsers included Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, “Seinfeld” creator Larry David, NBA star Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Gisele Bundchen. FTX and Miami Heat NBA team forged a $135 million naming rights deal in 2021.
Last month, celebrity megastar Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.25 million fine to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission after the federal agency accused her of not disclosing a $250,000 payment from EthereumMax for making an Instagram post promoting the firm’s crypto tokens.
The FTX debacle and downfall of its wunderkind founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is prompting Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to press the six largest cryptocurrency exchanges for answers about consumer protections in light of FTX’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The Oregon lawmaker — whose committee is one of the most powerful on Capitol Hill — has written the Binance, Bitfinex, Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken and KuCoin crypto exchanges as lawmakers and regulators try to get up to speed in the uncharted world of crypto.
Wyden notes that crypto investors do not enjoy financial protections such as bank depositors have via the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
“Unfortunately, consumers who entrusted their crypto assets to FTX have no such protections.,” Wyden said. “As Congress considers much-needed regulations for the crypto industry, I will focus on the clear need for consumer protections along the lines of the assurances that have long existed for customers of banks, credit unions and securities brokers. If these protections had been in place before the failure of FTX, far fewer retail investors would be facing precipitous financial harm today.”
Wyden wants to know how many subsidiaries fall under the crypto companies’ umbrellas, how are corporate assets allocated and segregated, if company principals use consumer trading trends to inform their own investment decisions and key financial documents such as balance sheets.
Wyden wants answers by Dec. 12.
Regulators and investigators at the state level are also eyeing the crypto world and some of the celebrities who endorsed FTX have also been named in an investor lawsuit.
