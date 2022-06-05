Elon Musk pressed the political and media establishments on the continued secrecy behind potential elite client lists for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
The pair allegedly ran an international sex trafficking rings that linked young girls with politicians, CEOs, Hollywood chiefs and other global elite.
Musk posted an image on Twitter Sunday showing a dragon, unicorn, dinosaur along with a quote “the Epstein / Maxwell client list.” The meme was entitled “Things I’ll never see in my lifetime.”
Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and is in the midst of a $41 billion purchase of Twitter, questioned why the U.S. Department of Justice or other official sources have not leaked high-profile clients lists linked to Maxwell and Epstein.
“Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leading the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd?,” Musk said.
U.S, officials said Epstein killed himself at a federal prison in New York in 2019. Skeptics question whether Epstein’s death was a suicide.
Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking charges in 2021 in connection with her ties to Epstein.
Epstein and Maxwell had ties to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, physicist Steven Hawking, Hollywood and business elites as well as former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak and other international figures.
Epstein had ties to elite schools in New York as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.
Courts and prosecutors have kept potential client lists secret during various proceedings in Florida and federal courts.