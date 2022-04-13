Dystopian and distressing images from Shanghai display dogs being rounded up and culled by hazmat suit wearing medical guards, food shortages and drones with facial recognition technology blasting pandemic orders to the city’s 25.6 million residents who have been locked down because of new COVID cases.
The Chinese government’s draconian shutdowns of Shanghai and other cities are also poised to have significant economic impacts on already troubled global supply chains. Those impacts will be felt in the U.S. — including Oregon.
Shanghai has the busiest port in the world handling more than 47 million shipping containers in 2021. Chinese ports have significant links to their counterparts along the Pacific coast of the U.S.
Scores of cargo ships as well as trucks and railroads have been stuck in limbo during China’s latest COVID shutdowns which has brought logistics, manufacturing and technology operations to a standstill.
“The area under full or partial lockdowns account for 40% of China’s economy — 40% of their GDP,” said John Rosen, an adjunct economics and business professor with the University of New Haven and an executive director with MCAworks, a strategic marketing firm.
Rosen said the shutdown of Shanghai’s port as well as other manufacturing operations are going to be felt throughout the Pacific Rim and in the U.S. — including west coast markets. “Thirty different electronics companies in Taiwan have had to shut down because they can’t get what they need from Shanghai,” Rosen said.
He said the shutdowns will also impact U.S. markets which could have issues importing technology components, steel girders and other construction components along with consumer goods such as toys and apparel. Those will impact consumers as well as manufacturing, technology and other companies.
Rosen said it will take significant time for already challenged supply chains to recover from the weeks-long disruptions in China. “You can’t turn things on like with a light switch. When you stop, then everything backs up,” said Rosen. He said it could take “at least a year” for some supply chains to get to normal.
That comes with the U.S. economy facing continued inflation. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.5% increase in March — the biggest jump since 1981. Continued supply chain problems will not help ease inflation, Rosen said.
Oregon impact
China is Oregon’s biggest trading partner. Oregon companies exported more than $10.6 billion worth of goods to China in 2021, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
That is up from $7.2 billion in 2019 (before the coronavirus pandemic) and up from $2.7 billion in 2012. Oregon-based Nike Inc. has major operations in China including as many as 8,000 workers at its Shanghai corporate base. Much of Nike’s manufacturing operations are in Asia, including China.
Shanghai has a population of 25.6 million people and is the third most populous city in the world behind only Tokyo and Delhi. Oregon’s population is 4.2 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. New York City has 18.8 million people.
The Chinese government has adopted sweeping shutdowns and quarantines — including major cities and economic hubs — to try to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The lockdowns have required residents to stay inside their homes and apartments. Violators face severe sanctions and significant numbers of Chinese soldiers have been deployed to lockdown zones.
Social media posts of the Shanghai lockdown because of renewed increase in COVID cases show dogs and cats being rounded up and killed, children being separated from parents because of quarantine polices, food shortages for many residents and displays of mental health breakdowns and suicide attempts.
“It really is like a dystopian environment in some movie,” said Rosen of the social media videos coming from Shanghai.
Disturbing images of dog killings by hazmat wearing Chinese medical guards on social media have sparked criticism of the Chinese government — including from some animal rights groups. Chinese authorities have conducted some pet cullings over concerns about COVID spreads.
“It’s extremely rare for dogs and cats to contract COVID-19, so an order to kill these household animals is a case of senseless panic based on unfounded fears — and it has horrified decent people all over the world and no doubt traumatized the families of the beloved animals who may already have been killed,” said Jason Baker, senior vice president for PETA Asia.
The Asian arm of the Virginia-based animal rights group wants the Chinese government to instead close down live-animal markets which have been linked to disease and food-borne illnesses outbreaks.
New York-based Human Rights Watch also said the lockdowns have also cut off medical care for some non-COVID patients.
“The Chinese government’s ‘Zero-COVID’ approach to pandemic control by imposing stringent citywide lockdowns has resulted in the systematic denial of medical needs of people with serious but non-COVID related illnesses,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch. “Authorities should treat the health of citizens as the end goal, not a zero COVID infection rate.”