WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that taxpayers who filed an extension have until Thursday, Oct. 15 due date to file their 2019 tax return.
Taxpayers should file their tax returns on or before the Oct. 15 deadline. For those who still owe, pay as soon as possible to reduce any penalties and interest. Electronic filing options, including IRS Free File, are still available. Taxpayers and tax professionals should continue to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.
In addition to the Oct. 15 deadline, members of the military serving in a combat zone and taxpayers in a federally declared disaster area who already had valid extensions are both granted extended time beyond Oct. 15.
Taxpayers can make their federal tax payments online, by phone or with their mobile device and the IRS2Go app. Though most Americans − more than 160 million in all − have already received their Economic Impact Payments, the IRS reminds anyone with little or no income who is not required to file a tax return that they may be eligible to receive an Economic Impact Payment.
Available in both English and Spanish, the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness. People must enter their information by Nov. 21 to get a payment this year.
People can qualify for a payment, even if they don’t work or have no earned income. But low- and moderate-income workers and working families eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, cannot use this tool. They will need to file a regular return as soon as possible. The IRS will use their tax return information to determine and issue any EIP for which they are eligible.