The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is looking at using vaccines to prevent pregnancies and birth control IUDs to help control and reduce wild horse herds.
BLM announced Thursday, July 31, that is seeking public comments on three new proposed research projects on "fertility control" among wild horses on public lands across several western states — including Oregon, California, Idaho and Utah.
There are more than 82,300 wild horses and burros on public lands, according to a March 2022 count by BLM. The federal agency said that population level is three times where it should be in order to not impact federal and other lands.
BLM said in a release on the public comment period that existing pregnancy control measures are falling short of goals and pressed the need for long-term population controls. The agency has faced previous push back from animal rights groups over surgical sterilizations of mares and the roundup and sales of other wild horses.
“Two of the proposed research projects would quantify the effectiveness of vaccines for preventing pregnancies in wild horse mares,” agency said in the release.
The research project would test a “long-term one-dose vaccine” and a “fertility control vaccine”, according to BLM.
A third proposal entails rounding up a group of wild horse mares and outfitting them specialized intrauterine devices (IUDs) to provide birth control.
“Developing humane, safe, effective and long-lasting fertility control methods for wild horses is a top priority for the BLM,” said Dr. David Jenkins, BLM assistant director for resources and planning. “I encourage all interested members of the public to review this preliminary environmental assessment and submit comments about these proposed projects.”
The U.S. agency said continued overpopulation of wild horses and burros can hurt ecosystems and the herds potentially face starvation and dehydration. BLM said wild horse herds can double in size every four years.
The deadline to submit comments is August 22, 2022.