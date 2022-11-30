Big U.S. tech firms, companies faulted for silence on China’s COVID-19 lockdowns, protests

Major U.S. tech firms and corporations with significant footprints in China have been silent about unprecedented protests over restrictive COVID-19 lockdowns while the Biden administration’s response has been “tepid.”
That is according to a leading international human rights organization concerned about authoritarian crackdowns in China which include widespread coronavirus restrictions on movements and police crackdowns on a new wave of protests.
“I think the White House’s response could be charitably described as tepid,” said Sophie Richardson, China director for Human Rights Watch.
Richardson would like to see more aggressive support for Chinese protesters who are risking government reprisals for protesting restrictive lockdowns aimed at curtailing COVID-19 that have impacted large cities, ports and manufacturing hubs.
White House officials were pressed on the administration’s subdued response to protests calling for democratic reforms and civil liberties in China where lockdowns, government surveillance and persecution of dissidents and religious minorities, including ethnic Muslims such as Uyghurs, have hit boiling points for some residents and workers.
“And our message to peaceful protesters around the world is the same and consistent: People should be allowed the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws or dictates that they take issue with,” said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the U.S. National Security Council, at a a Nov. 29.
Kirby declined to more strongly criticize China’s draconian COVID-19 lockdown and civil liberties restrictions when pressed for a more robust U.S. response to the protests which has been seen across China, including at an Apple iPhone plant operated by Foxconn.
Richardson is also disappointed with the lack of human rights responses from many U.S. corporations — including major technology firms.
“Has there been a response?,” Richardson asked of U.S. companies relative silence over protests and Chinese human rights violations.
She said big U.S. corporations and brands need to consistently do more “human rights due diligence” and not just pick and choose when they take more virtuous stances. Richardson said too often she’s companies take stronger human rights and political stands when it helps their brand and optics.
“And then they are deadly silent when they feel it might cost them something,” Richardson said.
Big American and international brands such as Apple, Nike, the National Basketball Association, Starbucks and Walt Disney Co. have large footprints in China as do scores of U.S. manufacturers who take advantage of cheaper labor, operating costs and access to world’s most populous country.
Those companies and other major U.S. corporations did not respond to requests for comment on the China protests and government-imposed lockdowns (including some that have sequestered residents in their apartments and workers in manufacturing dormitories).
“I can’t hear them,” Richardson said.
Apple did issue a statement Nov. 6 regarding disruptions to iPhone production in China. Major U.S. corporations have been active in other issues including support for LGBTQ rights, reducing carbon emissions related to climate change and condemning hate speech. Starbucks celebrated its 6,000th store opening in China in late September.
The muzzled reactions are also drawing ire from populist conservatives as well as more progressive human rights groups.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faulted Apple for potential changes to AirDrop that critics say limit protesters ability to share protest video and images and Chinese police crackdowns on social media.
DeSantis said Apple was acting as a “vassel” for the ruling Chinese Community Party and is providing “aid and comfort to the CCP.”
‘This update includes bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users,” Apple said in a statement on its support website about the update.
For other conservatives, the protests against China’s “Zero-COVID” quarantines and use of smartphone technology to restrict movements is a fresh reminder of pandemic debates closer to home. Chinese citizens COVID-19 status is tracked and movements can be restricted via smartphone codes. They must undergo mandatory tests and the government has built large quarantine camps.
“I am supportive of all people who stand up and fight back against an overbearing, totalitarian regime. I supported anti-lockdown protests in Canada, Australia, and the United States, and I continue to back the anti-lockdown demonstrators in China,” said U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican representing northernmost areas of California near the Oregon border.
“This should also serve as a reminder to all citizens of the United States to stand up for our constitutionally endowed freedoms, and to never take them for granted. Mass mandatory-testing, enforced lockdowns, isolated quarantines, and digital tracking do not belong in our free republic,” LaMalfa said.
On the other side of the aisle, some Democrats are speaking out about the protests and Chinese human right and civil liberties concerns and pressing for a more robust response from the U.S. and private sector.
“The people of China are showing immense courage as they stand up in peaceful protest against the draconian policies of their authoritarian government. The ability to peacefully protest is a key foundation of human rights, and I support the Chinese people as they exercise it, “ said U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, who has sponsored legislation related to restricting Chinese imports linked to forced labor and pressuring the ruling regime to allow more autonomy for Hong Kong. “The United States and U.S. corporations must continue to stand up to authoritarian regimes across the world in defense of human rights — be that in support of their peoples’ ability to peacefully protest or against China’s despicable crackdown on the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and Tibet and their unacceptable treatment of the Uyghur people.”