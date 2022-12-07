Skip to main content
Big pharma firms reaped big Pentagon money from mandated COVID vaccines

Big pharma firms reaped big Pentagon money from mandated COVID vaccines

COVID vaccine and test makers and other pharmaceutical and health firms were awarded more than $36 billion in contracts from the Pentagon in fiscal year 2021 in response to mandated coronavirus vaccines for the U.S. military.

That is according to a U.S. Defense Department report outlining expansive spending on military branches and security agencies.


In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)
Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup at a Salvation Army location in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

