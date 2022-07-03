Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. He is joined by, from left, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, and National Economic Council director Brian Deese. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching new $1 billion pilot program aimed at helping minority and low-income neighborhoods negatively impacted by past road construction and transportation projects.
The $1 billion effort is part of the federal infrastructure program passed last year and is being administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The progressive push aims at the history of U.S. transportation construction for highways, transit and other systems that often go through poor and minority neighborhoods rather than wealthier areas.
Those transportation inequities have played out with freeways built in cities such as New York, Baltimore, Tampa, Portland and Miami with new roadways being built in Black and poorer areas.
"Transportation can connect us to jobs, services, and loved ones, but we‘ve also seen countless cases around the country where a piece of infrastructure cuts off a neighborhood or a community because of how it was built," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Using funds from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are proud to announce the launch of Reconnecting Communities: the first-ever dedicated federal initiative to unify neighborhoods living with the impacts of past infrastructure choices that divided them."
USDOT will also be launching the Thriving Communities Initiative to “serve disadvantaged communities” with technical assistance.
The federal agency points to new rapid business lines in Baltimore, a greenway project in St. Louis and capping freeways in Atlanta and other cities to create roof decks, parks and greater pedestrian access on top of highways that snake through major U.S. cities.
The pilot program’s grant process is being offered to state, tribal and local governments, metropolitan and regional transportation planners and nonprofits.
The Democratic administration will give preference to projects based on environmental justice and racially equity and bidders coming from “ economically disadvantaged communities.”