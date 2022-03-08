U.S. President Joe Biden is banning Russian oil imports in an effort to ratchet up sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.
The move aims to hit Russia’s economy and further isolate President Vladimir Putin. But it will also put even more upward pressure on crude oil and domestic gasoline prices.
“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy,” Biden said at a White House announcement on March 8. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”
Later in Texas, Biden acknowledged the energy sanctions will drive up high gas prices. “They’re going to go up,” Biden said when asked about the oil restrictions. “Can’t do much right now, Russia is responsible,” Biden continued when asked what he could do about it.
Crude oil is approaching $130 per barrel. It was in the $60 range a year ago. Gasoline prices in Oregon are averaging $4.59 per gallon — a record high, according to AAA. Fuel prices were just over $3 per gallon a year ago in Oregon.
Diesel prices in Oregon are averaging $4.93 per gallon, also a record high. Gas prices are averaging $4.17 per gallon nationally, a new all-time record, according to AAA. The previous record high was in 2008.
Gasoline prices have also set a record of $5.44 per gallon in California.
Biden’s move garnered political support from both sides of the aisle despite its expected inflationary impacts.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, welcomed Biden’s oil sanctions. “We cannot fund Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine,” said Merkley.
Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on oil and gas prices should hasten moves toward more renewable energy. Wyden has introduced a measure creating a $50 million grant program to foster more domestic development of minerals used in solar panels, windmills, electric cars and batteries and smart phones.
The aim is reduce reliance on critical minerals from Russia, China and other unfriendly actors
“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has provided a stark reminder of the urgent need to reduce our reliance on foreign oil and gas imports from countries ruled by tyrants like Vladimir Putin,” Wyden said in a release. “It’s past time the United States became a competitive producer of critical minerals and weans itself off of both foreign oil and gas imports and the critical minerals that are essential to building the next generation of clean energy products like batteries. This legislation would fuel red, white and blue clean energy while creating good-paying jobs on American soil.”
The U.S. and NATO are supplying weapons and aid to Ukraine but are looking to avoid direct military contact the Russia.
A number of Republicans — including U.S. Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, and Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon — also back restricting Russian oil.
But they criticize Biden for rolling back domestic oil production and exploration. The U.S. produces 20% of the world’s oil followed by Saudi Arabia (12%) and Russia (11%).
LaMalfa, who represents far northern California, has been pushing for the energy sanctions but also wants to see more domestic oil and gas production.
“Nearly two weeks after Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine began, President Biden finally announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil. For nearly two weeks, Republicans and Democrats have called for an embargo on Russian oil, and I’m pleased to see this policy is now becoming a reality. Ending the importation of Russian oil is the right decision, and I applaud Biden for it,” said La Malfa.
“At the same time, without unshackling American oil production it will simply mean America will have to import oil from places like Saudi Arabia. Importing from Iran or Venezuela would be insane and cause American consumers to pay even more. We have the ability to be energy self-sufficient, why won’t the Biden Administration let America produce what we need domestically,” the California Republican said.
LaMalfa also faulted Biden administration arguments that the oil embargo has an upside of encouraging renewable energy use.
“Also, suggesting that families struggling with major inflation, huge increases in food costs, housing costs, and now high fuel costs can afford to go buy expensive — and in rural areas sometimes unrealistic — electric cars is outrageously insulting. President Biden must now end his federal freeze on new oil and gas projects, expedite pending energy exports to our European allies, and fast-track approval of American pipeline and energy developments.”
Democrats also do not like the optics of the U.S.— which consumes 20% of the world’s oil — turning to other authoritarian regimes to backfill Russian energy exports.
“The answer to reducing our reliance on Russian oil can’t be just increasing our reliance on oil from other bad actors,” Merkley said in a social media statement. We must transition to renewable energy. We cannot swap out one brutal dictatorship for another at a time when democracies are standing together against autocracy.”