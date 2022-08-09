Republicans on both sides of the Trump divide voiced concerns about the FBI’s raid of the former U.S. president’s home in Florida on Monday, Aug. 8.
Trump broke the news Monday of the FBI raid of his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Agents were looking for classified documents federal agencies wanted to retrieve from the former president.
Trump faulted the raid as he ponders a third run for president in 2024.
“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe,” Trump said in announcing the raid.
A number of Republicans — including some Trump critics — also voiced concerns about the FBI raid.
“Even before yesterday’s events at Mar-a-Lago, America was already dangerously divided. These are unprecedented circumstances that require unprecedented transparency and accountability from our government institutions,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement.
Hogan is frequent critic of Trump. But the term-limited GOP governor also wants answers from the Biden administration on the unprecedented raid.
“The American people deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible, and I call on the Biden administration to release — at a minimum — the documents authorizing the FBI search,” Hogan said. “If the federal government cannot ultimately provide overwhelming evidence that action was absolutely necessary, then it will only undermine faith in democracy and the rule of law, and further divide Americans.”
Other Republicans and conservatives allied with Trump criticized the federal raid with vigor.
“The FBI raid was unprecedented for America, but familiar to those in Florida who fled nations where political opposition was criminalized If voters put us back in the majority we better have the guts to subpoena the records and make those who authorized this testify under oath,” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. R-Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who could be a top 2024 GOP presidential rival to Trump, said the raid “is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves.”
DeSantis referred to questions about President Joe Biden’s son’s foreign business deals while his father served as vice president and said the raid was reminiscent of “banana republics.”
That was a common refrain among Republicans critical of the raid.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican representing northernmost areas of California, said the raid “was something we’d expect to see “communist China or North Korea.” He said the raid looks to influence the 2024 presidential election.
A number of Democrats and Trump critics welcomed the raid — which appears to be focused on government documents in the former president’s possession.
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said the raid shows the “rich and powerful” are not above the law.
That was also a common refrain from the left — where a number of activists have been pushing the Biden administration’s Justice Department and FBI to be more aggressive in pursuing Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress was approving Biden’s Electoral College win.
“The rule of law is taking shape. And accountability is coming,” said U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, also backs pushes to have the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) turn over Trump’s tax returns to congressional committees.