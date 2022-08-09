Trump

Supporters of former President Donald Trump walk down Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to protest the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Monday.

 Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Republicans on both sides of the Trump divide voiced concerns about the FBI’s raid of the former U.S. president’s home in Florida on Monday, Aug. 8.

Trump broke the news Monday of the FBI raid of his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Agents were looking for classified documents federal agencies wanted to retrieve from the former president.

