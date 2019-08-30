LONDON (AP) — Opposition to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament intensified Thursday, with the head of the Labour Party vowing “to politically stop him” from pushing through a chaotic no-deal Brexit.
Johnson’s tactic gave lawmakers little time to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union without an agreement on Oct. 31.
But a backlash to the maneuver has unified the disparate political opposition, bringing protests, legal action and a petition with more than 1 million signatures.
The confrontation is almost certain to increase next week when lawmakers return from their summer recess for a brief session. They are pledging to challenge what Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has called Johnson’s “smash-and-grab raid against our democracy.”
“What we’re going to do is try to politically stop him on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down Parliament in this utterly crucial period,” Corbyn told Sky News. “We believe we can do it.”
Outside the House of Commons, lawmakers giving interviews had to speak over chants of “Stop the coup! Stop the coup!” Smaller rallies took place in other towns and cities on Wednesday after Johnson announced his move.
A petition on a government website demanding that Parliament not be suspended has gotten more than 1 million signatures — guaranteeing that it will be considered for debate.
Lawmakers asked a Scottish court to rule that suspending Parliament is illegal. Businesswoman Gina Miller, who won a ruling in the Supreme Court in 2017 that stopped the government from triggering the countdown to Brexit without a vote in Parliament, has another legal challenge in the works. A human rights campaigner has sued in Northern Ireland, arguing that the historic Good Friday accord that brought peace is in jeopardy because of Johnson’s actions.
Bishops from the Church of England expressed their concern about the “economic shocks” of a no-deal Brexit on the poor and other vulnerable people.
House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the fury and described Johnson’s move as constitutional and proper.
“I think the outrage is phony and it is created by people who don’t want us to leave the European Union and are trying very hard to overturn the referendum result and don’t want the benefits of leaving the European Union,” he told the BBC.