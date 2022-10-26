In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There's a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It's rotating."
A new NASA study group looking into UFOs will only have access to unclassified data and will rely on “civilian government entities” and commercial data rather than military and intelligence information.
The U.S. space agency named 16 members to its Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Study group. The group started its work Monday, Oct. 24 and plans to have a report filed with NASA in mid-2023.
“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate with NASA in Washington. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.”
Daniel Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, is the agency’s lead on the UFO efforts.
David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation, is charing the “independent study team.” Evans and Spergel are both astrophysicists along with panel member David Grinspoon.
“NASA has brought together some of the world's leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP,” said Evans. “The findings will be released to the public in conjunction with NASA’s principles of transparency, openness, and scientific integrity.”
Former NASA astronaut and fighter jet pilot Scott Kelly, the twin brother of U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, who was a Space Shuttle Discovery pilot and commander of three International Space Station expeditions, is one of the more notable names on the government’s UFO panel.
Members of the NASA UFO panel also include former assistant U.S. defense secretary and aerospace private equity executive Reggie Brothers, biological oceanographer Paula Bontempi, freelance journalist Nadia Drake, and telescope scientists Shelley Wright and Matt Mountain.
Jen Buss, the CEO of the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies and Walter Scott, chief technology officer with space technology firm Maxar are also part of the federal study group.
The U.S. government and military have long been secretive about the potential existence of UFOs and alien life. In 2021, the Pentagon and U.S. government acknowledged 143 unexplained objects and military encounters with unidentified objects.
"The study will focus solely on unclassified data," NASA said in a release on the group.