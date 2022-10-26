UFOs

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There's a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It's rotating."

 Department of Defense via AP

A new NASA study group looking into UFOs will only have access to unclassified data and will rely on “civilian government entities” and commercial data rather than military and intelligence information.

The U.S. space agency named 16 members to its Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Study group. The group started its work Monday, Oct. 24 and plans to have a report filed with NASA in mid-2023.

