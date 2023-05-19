Antique Fire Truck

This 1942 Klamath Indian Agency fire truck will make its first public appearance in at least 20 years during the Memorial Day parade in Klamath Falls.

An 80-year-old fire truck that last saw action on the Klamath Indian Reservation more than 60 years ago will make its first public appearance in the Monday, May 29 Memorial Day parade in downtown Klamath Falls.

According to a press release, the truck has been sitting in storage at the Klamath County Museum for at least 20 years, and probably a lot longer.