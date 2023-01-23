The Murdock Charitable Trust recently released its Fall 2022 Grants Report which included a total of $28.6 million in grants awarded to 82 nonprofits in the Pacific Northwest.
Among those nonprofits, 33 serve various Oregon communities and $9.3 million went to those organizations.
In Klamath County, just one nonprofit — Crosspoint Christian School at 5000 Hosanna Way in Klamath Falls — received a grant.
Crosspoint Christian School was awarded a $250,000 Facility, Renovation and Expansion grant “to expand educational opportunities.”
Murdock Trust Director of Communications Colby Reade said Kimberly Thornbury, the senior program director for enrichment with the Murdock Trust, was the program director who oversaw the grant to Crosspoint.
“As a capacity-building foundation, the Murdock Trust loves to support projects that allow organizations to expand their impact and serve more people,” Thornbury said. “Crosspoint Christian School requested funding to complete the construction of a second floor to their facility, allowing for immediate use of five new classrooms in the upcoming school year. Knowing that this new space will be put to use for quality education that will equip students academically, vocationally and spiritually, we are proud to support them.”
According to Reade, this was the second time the Murdock Trust has partnered with Crosspoint Christian School on a grant. The first grant was in 2021, when the school requested funding for a merge with Triad Christian Schools.
In the official report, Murdock Trust CEO Romanita Hairston said “the work of the Trust only exists because of the commitment of countless individuals and organizations, day after day, year after year, to give selflessly in service to the common good across sectors and geographies. This work is brought to life by the commitment and dedication of leaders who ‘light the way’ by ensuring that the vision is clear, the goals are embraced and obstacles to achieving both are consistently removed. We are grateful for their work and humbled to play a small role in supporting their mission yesterday, today and tomorrow.”
According to a press release, the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit foundation that has invested more than $1.3 billion in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975.