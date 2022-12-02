Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing in the Monday, Nov. 28 shooting death of Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville.
RUCH — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division detectives are asking the public for their assistance in locating a suspect wanted for murder in the shooting homicide that occurred Monday, Nov. 28 in Ruch.
The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing. He is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call ECSO dispatch at 541-776-7206. If you have additional information on the suspect or homicide, call the JCSO Tip Line at 541-774-8333 and reference case 22-6947.
The homicide occurred at a marijuana growing and processing facility in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. The suspect, victim and multiple witnesses are alleged to have Mexican drug Cartel association. Next of kin has been notified. The victim was Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville.
This case is active and ongoing with CID detectives following additional leads. United States Marshals Service and Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit (MADIU) are assisting JCSO CID detectives. MADIU consists of Oregon State Police (OSP) detectives, OSP Forensics Laboratory, Jackson County District Attorney’s office, Medford Police Department, and Central Point Police Department.