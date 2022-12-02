Murder Suspect

Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing in the Monday, Nov. 28 shooting death of Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville.

 Jackson County Sheriff's Office

RUCH — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division detectives are asking the public for their assistance in locating a suspect wanted for murder in the shooting homicide that occurred Monday, Nov. 28 in Ruch.

The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing. He is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.


Tags