Agricultural concerns suck as lack of wells, the need for piping and broken artesian wells were all discussed this week as part of a work group meeting.
The meeting — held Wednesday, March 1 — brought the Klamath Natural Resources Conservation Services to the table for input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, and agricultural and conservation organizations regarding priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Klamath County.
KNRCS heard about livestock wells and the regulations regarding them from Nina Andrews of Klamath Agricultural who said she was advocating on behalf of landowners and the frustration they feel for having to comply with regulatory entities for repairing protection and being left with no other options for their animals.
“I’m going to keep saying it until there is more money for it,” Andrews said.
Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Will Natividad explained there was a pool of funding from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board for livestock water wells but the funds were tied to a deadline.
“When you are looking at possibly 12-18 months to get a well drilled, a couple years is not nearly enough,” Natividad said.
There was hope the funds would carry over into the next biennium, but didn’t happen, he said.
“It’s an ongoing concern. The whole of the agricultural community is working to try and find a resolution,” Natividad added. “The current programs aren’t built to address what’s happening in the Klamath Basin — dried wells, lack of water availability, ect. — a lot of ongoing work.”
Kelly Delpit of Sustainable Northwest said there is a chance funding could carry over and that the funds are being tracked closely.
“If and when it reaches a point when we need to be pressuring our legislative representatives, we’ll be making sure that the need is clearly communicated," Delpit added.
Another issue discussed during the work group meeting was the matter of piping within the upper Klamath Basin and the potential push back that could rise due to the lack of irrigation water.
Gene Souza, district manager of Klamath Irrigation District, said he believes piping in certain areas makes absolute sense within the urban areas.
“Many patrons within Klamath Irrigation District and the Klamath County commissioners have brought the attention of dry domestic wells forward and the ability to conduct some sort of groundwater recharge through the irrigation system,” Souza said. “In our engineering we attempt to identify particular areas that are subject to drying and where it would be beneficial to leave the water in the system to seep in and recharge the local ground area. The county commissioners are very sensitive to this issue and spent a long time discussing with me about the piping project they have.”
One problem the area is facing comes from the artesian wells drilled in the 1950s in the Sprague River area. Klamath Soil and Water District Board Chair Ken Masten said the wells weren't constructed properly and are beginning to fail. He told the group that the wells have been flowing freely and are diminishing. In some instances, water comes out from the wells in places other than where producers planned to use the water.
A proposed solution the group discussed was to recreate the artesian wells as reverse wells by re-casing and capping them.
Masten also discussed for the group a piping project that has now become too expensive to complete. he stated that the contracts were agreed upon, but by the time the Natural Resources Conservation Services completed its engineering the cost of piping had gone up and now the producer can’t afford to finish the project.
Masten turned to the Natural Resources Conservation Services representatives present at Wednesdya's meeting and asked, “What does this producer do? What do they do in a situation where NRCS doesn’t want to increase what they were going to give to the project?”
Klamath Natural Resources Conservation Services District Manager Josh Elke told Masten that, “Our Prices are set. Whatever fiscal year a producer is applying are the rates that are given.”
Elke explained that many prior contracts, especially those before the COVID-19 pandemic, were locked in at piping rates that aren’t the piping rates of today.
“There’s no adjustments we can make to them; the prices are nonnegotiable and once a contract is signed that's the price,” Elke said.
When Masten asked if the solution would be for the producer to just reapply, Elke agreed that would be the way to go.
The group also heard from Brad Moore, a program engineer with the Energy Trust of Oregon, who spoke on what the trust can do to help producers save water or energy.
“We can help with the cost of irrigation improvements from installing a pivot, to replacing sprinklers, nozzles, gaskets, pumps, things like that,” Moore said. “We can help with burying the mainline that saves tremendous amounts of water, especially during the summer.”
The Natural Resources Conservation District is also looking to improve the flow of information from landowners to agencies that can bring technical assistance and funding to them.
“I’d really like our offices to be able to direct people immediately to programs and people who can help with projects,” Natividad said. “I’d like to see a 90 percent contact rate with producers on how our agencies can help. I’d like to slot landowners to programs and individuals who are close to what the landowner is looking for rather than reaching into a grab bag and seeing if they qualify. I think our agencies are very close to being able to have those targeted conversations with landowners.”
Complete notes on the annual work group meeting will be posted later this month on the NRCS website at www.nrcs.usda.gov/conservation-basics/conservation-by-state/oregon/klamath-county.