It's time to break out the skis, snowboards and winter outdoors gear: Mt. Ashland Ski Area is ready to open.
In a press release sent Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was announced the ski area will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
"Crews are working on getting the mountain ready; stay tuned for updates on what lifts and terrain will be open," the press release states.
This weekend, the lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Dec. 12.
Beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, the ski area will begin its seven-days-a-week holiday schedule, which will run through Jan. 2, 2023.
"All trails on the upper mountain will be ungroomed and for advanced skiers and riders only," the press release states. "Skiers and riders should expect early season conditions, meaning some natural obstacles will be present. Trails off of the Comer and Sonnet lifts will be groomed and provide easier terrain."
“We are excited to announce the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The team has worked hard to prepare the mountain and we are ready. The mountain base looks great, and we are excited to introduce the First Act Magic Carpet to our mountain community,” Mt. Ashland Association Board President Curt Burrill said in the release. “Early snowfall has allowed us to open on schedule and we are excited for the forecast of more snow in the next week.”
Mt. Ashland calls the first day of the season “Day Onesie” and guests who arrive wearing any one-piece style clothing will receive a special $25 ticket. A group photo of onesie skiers and riders will take place in the morning.
The press release states that all services will be available including lessons, rentals, retail shop, T-bar and the Granite Grill. The shuttle service will not be operating for this season.
