Magic Carpet

The “Magic Carpet” is designed to help beginning skiers and boarders at Mt. Ashland Ski Area.

 Courtesy Mt. Ashland Ski Area

It's time to break out the skis, snowboards and winter outdoors gear: Mt. Ashland Ski Area is ready to open.

In a press release sent Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was announced the ski area will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.


