Alvin Keith Todd, 34, of Klamath Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 17 after his motorcycle was involved in a traffic collision on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls.

At approximately 6:33 p.m., officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The collision involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.

