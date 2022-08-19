Alvin Keith Todd, 34, of Klamath Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 17 after his motorcycle was involved in a traffic collision on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls.
At approximately 6:33 p.m., officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The collision involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
Officers found Todd lying in the roadway, at which time officers, witnesses and medical personnel from Klamath County Fire District No. 1 attempted life saving measures. He was soon declared deceased from injuries sustained during the incident.
Klamath Falls Police officers and deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for the involved vehicle and a later located the maroon, 2007 Dodge Caliber. They identified the driver as Tashia Medina, 32, of Klamath Falls. After an interview and further investigation, Medina was arrested and lodged at the Klamath County Jail on charges of Failing to Perform Duties of a Driver-Felony.
Oregon State Police troopers are assisting with an accident reconstruction, and further investigation into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.