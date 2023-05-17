KCC TRiO

Jose Manuel Monreal Arevalo, middle, hugs KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez after receiving a certificate of academic honors achievement during a luncheon for KCC TRiO students Thursday, May 11. Arevalo will graduate in June with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

 Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College

An awards luncheon held Thursday, May 11, recognized students enrolled in the TRiO program at Klamath Community College who earned academic honors during the current school year. A grant-funded supplementary support program active at many colleges and universities, TRiO functions as added support services for qualifying students that are disabled, low-income, or a first-generation college attendee. Services provided include tutoring, computer access, academic advising, workshops, and transfer assistance. TRiO also provides direct and peer-led support, scholarship assistance, and regularly coordinates cultural and social experiences for its students.

As an organization, TRiO provides a positive learning and support environment ensuring student success in the classroom and community. The results of the support provided are tangible, with 75 of 140 enrolled TRiO students (53%) achieving academic honors in fall or winter term of the current academic year. The average age of TRiO students is 30.

