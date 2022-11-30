Capitol Building

Congress is currently in a lame duck session.

 Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants Congress to approve more than $37 billion to help communities throughout the country recover from various natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian, which battered Florida and the Southeast U.S. in late September, and Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico.

The supplemental funding request comes on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 funding request and a third request for nearly $38 billion in additional relief for Ukraine that the White House sent up to Capitol Hill in mid-November.


