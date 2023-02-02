Oregon Addiction Crisis

Participants in an Oregon Recovers rally hold signs while listening to a speaker Wednesday, Feb. 1 outside the Oregon Capitol building in Salem..

 Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle

People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday.

Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.

