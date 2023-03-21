Oregon Childcare

Toys on a rug in a toddler classroom at Small Wonders Hollywood, a pre-K and child care center.

 Elizabeth Miller/Oregon Public Broadcasting

For nearly a decade, Dana Hepper, a former school teacher turned policy director at the Children’s Institute, has walked the state Capitol hallways in Salem trying to explain the failure of our current system of child care: one that hurts both parents and providers.

Not long ago she would have explained what child-care desert meant — a county with more than three children for every available slot — and had to convince lawmakers childcare issues were worthy of their time. Now, she enters legislators’ offices, and they tell her, “Did you know we are in a child-care desert?’”

Tags