Poached Bear

An Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife firefighter climbs a ladder to access the carcass of a female bear that was shot multiple times with both a firearm and a bow and arrow.

 Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife

TALENT — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed in Talent this past October. The Oregon State Police continues to seek information about this Oct. 29 case and is providing more details in hopes of finding the perpetrators.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers and firefighters teamed up responding to a call of a black bear with an arrow protruding from its chest lodged in a tree Oct. 29 off Anderson Creek Road near Talent. When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene at about 3 p.m., they called Jackson County Fire District 5 to assist in removing the 275-pound female bear from the tree.


