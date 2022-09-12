Firefighting efforts over the weekend have been successful in getting the Van Meter Fire under control.
According to a press release from Inciweb, a small amount of rain fell across the Van Meter Fire overnight Sunday, Sept. 11, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads.
Monday, Sept. 12, crews took advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire, the press release said. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
Due to burning of some interior islands and improvement in the mapping of the fire, it is now 2,539 acres. There was no new growth outside the existing perimeter.
Significant mop-up has been completed around the homes in the fire area. Crews are continuing to monitor and patrol around the homes checking for hot spots.
Roads within the fire area are rocky, with numerous hazards such as rocks, ruts, steep terrain and narrow roadbeds. These conditions pose a significant safety risk for firefighters, which is being mitigated by driving slowly, using four-wheel drive if possible and the use of spotters as needed.
Residential traffic is allowed in the fire area, but residents are encouraged to drive slowly and be aware of fire operation traffic as they travel through the fire. Bureau of Land Management lands in and around the fire area remain closed to the public.
Cooler weather was expected to continue Monday, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.
Evacuation levels continue to be evaluated based on fire behavior. For the latest up-to-date evacuation information, go to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KlamathSheriff or call 541-205-9730. The Red Cross Evacuation Shelter at the Klamath County Fair and Event Center has been closed.
Aircraft are available to support firefighters as needed. A Temporary Flight Restriction exists around the fire to limit any aircraft not associated with firefighting activities in the airspace. Wildfires are always a no-fly zone for drones. A drone flying in the area can ground all operational aircraft and impact suppression activities.
The Van Meter Fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A Community Briefing video was released by Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team on Sunday night. The video can be viewed on YouTube at the following link: https://youtu.be/XUY1AugC5Q4.