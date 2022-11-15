Healthy Klamath — A Certified Blue Zones Community — recently announced that the Moore Park Playground Project is now fully funded. This was a labor of love spearheaded by the City of Klamath Falls, pushed forward by Healthy Klamath and supported by businesses, organizations and individuals across the community. “The amount of support shown by our community members and the tremendous partnership with Healthy Klamath has been amazing. We are excited about moving forward with this project next summer,” said Klamath Falls City Manager Jonathan Teichert. From the vision to development, the ADA-accessible playground at Moore Park garnered positive community support and involvement throughout the process. The playground design was created based on the input and imagination of local elementary school students and community leaders, and incorporates artistic elements that showcase the rich cultural history of the Klamath Basin. With features such as a lava cave labyrinth, a Klamath Tule Hut and a Mt. Mcloughlin climbing wall, the custom designed 18,000-square-foot playground will be installed next to the tennis courts in Moore Park in the summer of 2023. The playground will truly be community-owned with a large portion of the total fundraising coming from the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County and local organizations such as Sky Lakes Medical Center, Cascade Health Alliance, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, churches, businesses and philanthropic individuals. A large amount of grant funding from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department as well as funding from Ford Family Foundation, Union Pacific Foundation and Graham Family Foundation also helped to make the park a reality. A playground is a priceless investment in the developmental well-being of a community’s children as well as a gathering place for people of all ages and abilities. This new Moore Park Playground will provide a place where families can spend time together, forging relationships that will last a lifetime. If you are interested in getting involved in this project, there is still time for you to put your name on this innovative playground by purchasing a personalized engraved fence post. This simple gesture will stand the test of time as a visual representation of your dedication to improving the health and wellness for families in our community. For more information, go to www.healthyklamath.org/playground.
